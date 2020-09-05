GTA 5 download for Android: Beware of illegal files circulating on the internet

Grand Theft Auto 5 or GTA 5 is the latest instalment from the iconic game series, Grand Theft Auto. Despite being released several years ago, the title still enjoys immense popularity within the gaming community and is one of the most profitable entertainment products of all time.

GTA 5 is so popular that many players even look for ways to play it on their Android devices. In their search, such players often come across several videos and websites which claim that they can provide them with the APK and OBB file download link for the game.

In this article, we talk about the legitimacy of all such files on the internet.

GTA 5 download for Android is illegal, and fake files might harm your device

Rockstar Games is yet to release GTA 5 for the Android platform. It is only available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

It will be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.

Rockstar Games ported several games from the GTA series on the mobile platform in the last few years. However, no game from the HD Era has been ported for the platform.

It is, therefore, essential to note that all such links are illegal, and any claims made by third-party websites and videos regarding the files are fake. Moreover, these files could also contain viruses that can harm your device.

So, players should never download such APK and OBB files since they are 100% fake as the game isn't available on the mobile platform.

In short, there is no way to play GTA 5 as a standalone game but players can use Steam Link to play it on their mobile. However, this requires the user to keep the game running on their PC/laptop. The devices must also be on the same network.

(Note: Steam Link mirrors the PC/laptop screen and also lets you access it from your phone. It, therefore, requires a fast internet connection)