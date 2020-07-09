GTA 5 Download on Android: Real or Fake?

Rockstar Games have released several games from the GTA franchise on Android platforms.

Several sites claim to provide download links for GTA 5.

(Picture Credits: 'appsapk')

Mobile gaming on Android platforms has come a long way as players can now enjoy console-level games from the comfort of their smartphones.

Handheld gaming devices were the rage in the mid-2000s with several big console manufacturers such as Sony and Nintendo developing portable consoles. Even today, consoles like the Nintendo Switch are extremely popular as both a regular console and a handheld device.

Today, handheld gaming exists in the form of Android and iOS devices. Games for Android devices, in particular, have progressed beyond the basic platformer and endless runner. Several games from the GTA franchise have made it onto the Android platform and are extremely popular among players. However, there are a few sites that claim to provide APKs for games like GTA V.

GTA V on Android download: Real or Fake?

GTA games on Android

Rockstar Games have ported over several games from the GTA franchise to the Android platform. There are a total of 5 games from the franchise currently on the Google Play Store, namely:

GTA III

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

So far, Rockstar is yet to release any of the games from the HD era of GTA i.e GTA IV and V as well as GTA IV EFLC.

Advertisement

Several sites claim to provide the Android version of these games. However, they are not legitimate and downloading these files can be harmful to your device and is considered piracy.

Rockstar has yet to reveal their plans for releasing GTA V on Android. To make sure your device is safe from malicious software and files, downloading from official developers on Google Play Store is the best option.