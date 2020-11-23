GTA 5 Enhanced Version: 5 things Rockstar should include in the PS5 version of the game

GTA 5 seems to have gone through all the trials and tribulations a game could possibly go through in the industry; from courting controversy for its content at the time of its release to now being the source of a massive outpouring of grievances against Rockstar Games.

Rockstar have remained tight-lipped regarding a sequel in the GTA franchise and have focused their efforts on an "Expanded and Enhanced" version of GTA 5 for next-gen consoles.

This was met with all sorts of reactions, ranging from cautiously optimistic to vehemently negative as conjectures were made of Rockstar "milking" GTA 5 for all its worth.

However, fans can afford to be a little optimistic and will hope that Rockstar does bring significant and meaningful changes to the game with its re-release.

5 things Rockstar should include in the PS5 version of GTA 5

1) Improved performance

This is a given and shouldn't even be a point of contention as GTA, at the time of its release, will be a game that is three generations old. Initially released on the PS3, the game was just the pinnacle of what the console was capable of.

The PS4 version was a significant step-up but wasn't exactly breaking new ground, with a cap on frame-rate and perhaps some better textures and resolution all-around. However, the next-gen version of GTA 5 must truly be a giant leap in terms of technical prowess and must blow its last-gen counterpart out of the water.

Touching up textures should only be the starting point, and the game should ideally be performing at a high and steady frame-rate. This is probably going to be the case already but Rockstar must take advantage of the powerful, new hardware if they are to keep up the reputation they have built over the course of nearly two decades.

2) Story Mode expansion

This seems like one of the biggest stretches and a shot in the dark if there ever was one. However, nothing would sway public opinion on GTA 5 better than a Story Mode expansion.

While Online has been receiving periodic updates and has been chugging along at a decent pace, Story Mode has been given the treatment afforded to mushrooms by being kept in the dark and fed almost nothing.

Apart from a couple of new radio stations and music, the Story Mode has remained untouched for several years now. It's not like Rockstar haven't previously put out Story Mode expansions, evidenced by the incredible Episodes from Liberty City DLC for GTA 4.

There is no reason for Rockstar to not be looking in this direction as it also makes sense financially.

3) Game Modifiers

Modifiers have become a huge part of why players choose to replay games, as evidenced by games such as The Last of Us and Uncharted. Essentially, they offer a way to change the dynamics of the game visually, sonically or even gameplay-wise.

The Director Mode is one of the most underrated aspects about GTA 5, and Rockstar should really be getting the most out of it. Perhaps introducing new features in Director Mode will make for some truly inspired creations in the world of GTA 5.

Allowing players to have more control over the different aspects of GTA 5 will certainly help in getting more out of the game.

4) More destructible environments

Taking advantage of powerful, next-gen hardware is key to making GTA 5 a viable purchase as it releases sometime in mid-2021. Seemingly little things such as more destructible environments will certainly make for a better experience overall.

Not only does it make for an extremely fun little addition to the game, but it also makes the overall game world feel more alive as a result. Interacting with the game world in such a visceral way always makes the experience feel more immersive.

Both next-gen consoles boast impressive specs and are more than capable of handling massive open-world games like GTA 5. Destructible environments might be puzzing to a lot but its impact is enough explanation on why this feature is worth it.

5) More Strangers and Freaks

For many, this could potentially be their first GTA experience. They would, therefore, certainly enjoy a ton of wacky side missions that add more color to Los Santos. The Strangers and Freaks side missions definitely add a lot to the game and are not just fillers to pad the game out.

Perhaps if a Story Mode expansion seems too ambitious, a few extra side missions will go a long way in giving older players an incentive to pick up the game again.

As it stands, a GTA 5 re-release isn't too much of an appealing prospect, and Rockstar will have to pull out the proverbial rabbit from the hat if older fans are to be interested in the game.