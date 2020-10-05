GTA 5: Enus Cognoscenti's real-life equivalent

GTA 5 is nothing less than an extraordinary feat in game development. Studios have relentlessly tried to achieve the scale and detail of the GTA world.

Rockstar has been able to develop one of the most authentic worlds ever seen in gaming, one that is filled with painstaking detail. From the engine when the car shuts down to the details on the interior, Rockstar's attention to detail is simply legendary.

The devs had made it no secret that they often look to real-life cars for inspiration when creating the vehicles in the game. The GTA franchise has been able to attach a sense of mythology and lineage to the vehicles as players can spot the evolution of the cars from their earlier versions in older games from the series.

What is the real-life equivalent of GTA Online's Enus Cognoscenti?

One of the most impressive vehicles in GTA Online- added as part of the Executives and Other Criminals update- is the Enus Cognoscenti, which is largely inspired by the Maybach 62.

The regal Sedan is not available in the Story Mode of GTA 5 but has previously appeared in other GTA games such as GTA 4: The Lost and Damned, Chinatown Wars and The Ballad of Gay Tony.

The car is also available in an Armored Edition, which makes it one of the best choices in GTA Online. This edition is visually impressive and is vastly useful because of its resistance to gunfire. The Cognoscenti has decent performance but it is not what players look for as its impressive aesthetics overpower other qualities of the car.

Players can cop themselves one of these beauties from Legendary Motorsport for $254,000. This makes it a decent buy as it is not as expensive as some of the other cars in GTA Online.