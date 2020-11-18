GTA 5: Fan creates a GTA-style map of Sentosa, Singapore

It bears repeating that the GTA fanbase might be one of the most creative for any property in entertainment.

Whether it be amazingly detailed mods and scripts or beautifully rendered fan and concept art, the GTA community has always been extremely innovative.

GTA has had a massive impact on the industry to the point that for a while, any open-world game was quickly branded a "GTA clone" for the sole reason of them being titles from that genre.

To be a franchise that pioneered a whole genre of games comes with a fanbase that is extremely passionate about these offerings. Moreover, certain aspects of GTA, such as its art-style, colorful characters, and even the map graphics, have become iconic.

And to prove that the fans can match up to the creativity of the developers. a Reddit user and GTA fan recently rendered an amazingly detailed map of Sentosa, Singapore, to the style of maps seen in GTA 5.

Image via u/Typhloxxion, Reddit

Fan creates a GTA-style map of Sentosa, Singapore

The map is incredibly detailed, complete with the actual Fairground icons and even ones that indicate the presence of High-End apartments in the area. Other GTA fans have also praised the artwork for its incredible attention to detail and accuracy in bringing over a real-life location in the game's signature map style.

This has also piqued fan interest surrounding a Map DLC for the game when it does arrive on the PS5 in mid-2021 in an "Expanded and Enhanced" version. As players still have no clue what those new additions could be, speculation has been rampant on the internet.

While some suggest it would merely be a Remaster and perhaps some new Radio Stations in Story Mode, others remain cautiously optimistic for a new map DLC for GTA Online, and maybe even a Story Mode Expansion.