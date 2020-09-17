GTA 5, like all of the previous iterations of the Grand Theft series, is a game packed to the brim with violence. Most of the activities that your character is engaged in are illegal. However, this does not mean that Police does not play an essential role in the game, as GTA 5 Online allows players to even bribe officials.

There is a police station in GTA 5, even if there might not be a Police academy. The station is location in Mission Row, Los Santos, and is modeled after a real police station in Los Angeles. The lack of a police academy means that there is no legal way of being a policeman. However, there is a way that works just as well, and can be used by GTA 5 players to roam around the map as a Police Officer.

Image Credits: AlphaWhiskeySix, YouTube

GTA 5: How to be a Cop in the game?

This method does not unlock missions, and all one can do is help others cops if there is any trouble in the city. You can chase suspects who are running away, or can be involved in one of the many high-speed car chases that might break out.

Moreover, if you are the first officer to get to a criminal or are involved in a fistfight or fire-fight, you can even call for back up. To become a police officer in GTA 5, players need to follow the steps below.

The Police Station in GTA 5

1. Steal a police car

Well, the first step in GTA 5 towards becoming a police officer is to steal a Police car. There are multiple ways to do this. You can steal the car off some random police-man. You can also enter the Police Station and steal one of the many vehicles in the parking area.

You can create chaos, wait for the policemen to show up, and then stealthily steal their vehicle.

Image Credits: GTA Wiki- Fandom

Step 2: Use the Rockstar Editor

The Rockstar Editor is generally used to help players make game clips and videos. However, by selecting the ‘director mode’ after clicking on the Rockstar Editor, GTA 5 players can gain access to a casting menu towards the top left of their screen.

Click on ‘actors’, select emergency services, and then choose ‘LAPD’. This will result in GTA 5 loading from the beginning.

Image Credits: GTAall.com

Step 3: Doing the Police work

As already mentioned, there are no missions or jobs that Police officers can do. However, various other perks come with being a Police officer. You can help police officers, call for back-up, or enjoy walking around the map.

You can watch the video below for further help.