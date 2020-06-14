GTA Online: How to bribe Cops in the game

GTA: Online has several in-game mechanics that should be used more often, but are usually forgotten.

Players can call Lester for various services, including one to bribe the cops.

(picture credits: xpert thief, youtube)

GTA 5 was recently announced as a 2021 release on the PS5, and fans are excited to play their favorite online experience on the new-gen console.

While some fans expected news of a new GTA game from Rockstar Games at the PS5 Reveal Event, it was not to be the case. Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's most recent release, is only two years old.

Rockstar is known to put out quality AAA titles and tend to take their time with the development of each title. This is to ensure that each title gets the kind of attention to detail it needs to have, and their games are all the better for it.

Meanwhile, PS4 players can enjoy a bonus of $1,000,000 every month until the launch of GTA V on PS5.

How to bribe Cops in GTA: Online

(picture credits: GTA guide)

GTA: Online has several key game mechanics that can be missed or forgotten about if not used regularly.

One of the key mechanics that the game lets you know early on is the ability to call Lester to ask for his help regarding several things.

Lester Crest is the mastermind behind most heists in GTA V and is an extremely useful character that can help out in various ways, including bribing cops.

To Bribe a Cop, follow these steps:

Pull up your phone Call Lester Select "Cops Turn Blind Eye"

This will keep you from getting a Wanted Level as you go about creating chaos as you will. This will cost you $5,000, and can be used to complete the Daily Objective 'Bribe the Cops and cause chaos'.

In order to complete the objective, simply use this feature and blow up as many cars as you can by using a grenade launcher, RPG, or Sticky Bombs.

