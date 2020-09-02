GTA 5: How many missions are there in the game?

GTA 5 is one of the biggest open-world games that you can play today, and not just in terms of the map size. While there are significantly bigger maps in gaming, as this title is nearly seven years old, few can match the level of detail of GTA 5.

The map's size isn't necessarily an indicator of the game's quality, as there should be enough content in the game to retain a player's attention. GTA 5 does a great job of keeping the player engaged with a whole host of main story missions, side missions, and other activities that they can engage in.

Players can spend hours upon hours just driving through Los Santos without so much as starting a mission. However, they sometimes need a more structured way of spending their time, which is where tasks come in.

How many missions are there in GTA 5?

There are 69 main story missions in this title, upon whose completion the story of the game comes to an end. However, there is a lot more to do in GTA 5, apart from the story.

Each of the characters: Franklin, Michael, and Trevor, have their own set of side missions and related activities that players must complete to finish the game 100 percent.

Main story missions: 69

Strangers and freaks (side missions): 58

Hobbies and past-times: 61

All this together will take up a massive amount of time, and according to howlongtobeat.com, a completionist playthrough will take about 84 hours.

A completionist playthrough means completing 100 percent of the game, which means finishing everything in GTA 5's completion checklist. Players can check their progress in Rockstar Social Club, link here.

GTA 5 is a massive game, and it will be days before a player runs the risk of getting bored.

