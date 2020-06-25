GTA 5: How to shoot while driving a car

It can be very tricky for players to shoot while driving a car in GTA 5.

Here are a few suggestions that might help you to shoot and drive simultaneously in GTA 5.

Shoot at targets while driving (Image Courtesy: GTAall.com)

GTA players have faced several problems when trying to shoot out of a vehicle and some of them still haven't figured out a way to do so efficiently.

Shooting and driving simultaneously can be very tricky in GTA 5. While you are trying to find a good aim, there is a good chance that your vehicle might go out of control, which is why you would need a lot of practice to hone this particular skill.

How to shoot while driving in GTA 5

A GTA Online car equipped with ammunition (Image Courtesy: VG247.com)

When you are driving a car in GTA 5, you cannot shoot right ahead unless your car is equipped with ammunition. You will have to look towards your left and then towards your right using the ‘Q’ and ‘E’ buttons on your keyboard. You can then click the right button on your mouse to aim and the left button to shoot.

When you level up and get access to various missions, you can buy cars which are equipped with sub-automatic machine guns. These guns are located in the front quarter panels. Once activated, you can easily shoot at people or vehicles right in front of you. Needless to say, these ammunition-equipped cars are very expensive, so you need to have sufficient GTA dollars to own one.

PS4 controls for shooting and driving in GTA 5

These are the controls for shooting and driving in GTA 5:

You need to use the R1 button to drive your vehicle and you can use the left stick to steer it.

You can then use the L1 button to aim your weapon and the right stick to steer it.

To shoot your target, use the R1 button.