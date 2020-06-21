GTA 5: How to switch Characters on PS4

GTA 5 gave the player the option to play the game with 3 different characters and allows to switch between them.

Players new to the game, or old players coming back to it might be a little rusty with the controls.

The Three Protagonists of GTA 5

This might be the best time for PS4 players to get back into GTA: Online and GTA 5, with the announcement of an expanded version for the PS5 in 2021.

During the PS5 Reveal Event where Rockstar made their announcement of GTA 5 on PS5, they also made an announcement regarding GTA 5 on PS4.

PlayStation Plus members would be getting a $1,000,000 bonus every month until the release of GTA 5 on the PS5 in 2021. This makes it a great time for anyone who hasn't played GTA: Online for a while to get back into the game.

GTA 5 may not be a complete RPG in terms of subsystems, controls, and submenus, but there are enough controls, that might take a while for a new player to get used to.

Note: This article is for beginners, we understand the game has been out for a long time, but due to its inherent popularity, new players are looking for this info. Also, players coming back to the game after a while might be a little rusty in terms of remembering the controls.

How to switch Characters in GTA 5 on PS4

Character dial in GTA 5 (picture credits: gtaall)

GTA 5 introduced multiple playable protagonists in the game, and allowed you to switch between the 3 as and when you wished (4, if the player has a GTA: Online character).

Switching between the characters is fast, seamless and simple. However, players might sometimes forget controls if they haven't played the game in a while.

You can use the Left button on the D-Pad of your Dualshock 4 to open the Character dial. You can then pick the character you wish to play by selecting their icon.

The number on the character's faces indicates the number of side missions currently available for the character.

