GTA 5 Kortz Center: All you need to know

GTA V is one of the most authentic open-world experiences in the history of gaming. While the GTA franchise has been filled with satire and the volume is often turned up to 11 with real-world parallels, Rockstar Games have maintained a very delicate balance between exaggerated realism and ridiculousness.

While it is true that if one wished, they could ride a tank through Los Santos then jump into a fighter jet and escape from cops, GTA V still has a lot of real-life elements that add authenticity to the game.

The Kortz Center arts and entertainment museum is one such example of Rockstar Games addition of authenticity to the world of GTA. The area is a very bare-bones interior where players can find a couple of collectibles.

The Kortz Center in GTA V's Story Mode is the location for the game's most memorable missions in "The Wrap Up". This is where the player as Michael, Franklin and Trevor must hold their ground against Merryweather forces and several other intelligence agencies.

GTA V Kortz Center: All you need to know

The Kortz Center is located on Kortz Drive in Pacific Bluffs, northwest of Los Santos. The Center can also be accessed via a footpath from West Eclipse Boulevard. It is based on the real-life Getty Center in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

The area is divided into four buildings: Low Rotunda, Bell Building, Biranda Building and Moseley Building. Michael often meets Dave Norton at the Kortz Center several times in the Story Mode.

There are a total of 4 exhibits in the Kortz Center, namely:

Qing Dynasty Love

Pharaoh's Riches

Liberty City Tales

Russian Literature

The Kortz Center has also played host to a ton of speculation and discussion among the player base regarding its connection to the Mount Chiliad mystery in GTA V.