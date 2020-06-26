GTA 5: Locations of fire stations in the game

There are a total of seven fire stations in the world of GTA 5.

Here are the locations of all the fire stations in the game.

Fire Stations in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

Since GTA 5 is an open-world game, it is not unusual for a fire to break out due to some kind of explosion or collision.

Fire stations in GTA 5 and their locations

Here are the locations of the fire stations strewn across San Andreas in GTA 5:

#1 Rockford Hills Fire Station

Rockford Hills Fire Station (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This Rockford Hills fire station is located on the north-west side of the civic buildings, around the corner of Rockford Drive and South Boulevard Del Perro.

This fire station, which is the headquarters for the Los Santos Fire Department, has three bays.

#2 Davis Fire Station

Davis Fire Station (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Davis fire station is located on Macdonald Street. If you enter the fire station you will see various boxes and refuelling hoses. This station has three garage bays- of which two front doors are permanently seen open- and a rear exterior which leads to a back alley between Macdonald Street and housing on Carson Avenue.

#3 El Burro Heights Fire Station

El Burro Heights Fire Station (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Located on the Capital Boulevard, the El Burro Heights fire station serves the entire area of East Los Santos. It is one of the biggest fire stations in GTA 5 and is easy to find as it is situated right next to the St. Fiacre Hospital.

#4 Paleto Bay Fire Station

Paleto Bay Fire Station (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Paleto Bay fire station is the biggest rural fire station situated in southern San Andreas. It is located on Paleto Boulevard and serves Paleto Bay as well as its adjoining areas.

#5 Sandy Shores Fire Station

Sandy Shores Fire Station (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Sandy Shores fire station in GTA 5 will not be hard for you to find as it is not far from the Sandy Shore Medical Center.

Located on Alhambra Drive, this fire station is not frequently used and is in bad condition. It is on the verge of being closed.

#6 Los Santos International Airport Fire Station

Los Santos International Airport Fire Station (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

As the name suggests, this fire station is located in the Los Santos International Airport. You will notice a burnt-out plane somewhere in the west, which might be used for training. Firefighters can also be seen moving around the fire station.

#7 Fort Zancudo Fire Station

Fort Zancudo Fire Station (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Fort Zancudo fire station is located inside the U.S Airforce base of Fort Zancudo and is completely operated by the military.