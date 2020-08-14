GTA 5 is one of the most ambitious projects by Rockstar Games, with the development cost of the game said to be approximately $137 million. The game was initially released for the console in 2013 while the PC version came out in 2015.

GTA 5 is still immensely loved in the gaming community, and much of its popularity can be credited to the immersive experience it offers in a continuously evolving world.

Several websites have claimed that they can provide players with the download link of the game for the Android platform. This has left many players to wonder whether these claims are legitimate.

In this article, we examine these claims and determine whether they are true.

GTA 5 mobile download for android: Real or fake?

With the rise in the popularity of mobile games, Rockstar Games decided to port a number of games from the GTA series for the mobile platform.

GTA 5 is only available for the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

The game will be made available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in late 2021.

GTA 5 is, therefore, not available for the Android platform. Hence, all such APK files are fake and illegitimate.

For now, GTA 5 is too large to be ported for mobile devices as they have limited processing power in comparison to consoles and PCs.

Any claims made by these websites are, therefore, fake. Many of these APKs can also harm your device since they might contain malware disguised as the game.

So, players should stop wasting their time looking for a way to download GTA 5 on their mobile phones as it is not possible. Instead, they can play other games from the series which are available on the platform. These are: