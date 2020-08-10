GTA 5 mobile OBB: Is it legal?

GTA 5 is, undoubtedly, one of the finest games from the Grand Theft Auto series. The players get to control three protagonists in Story Mode– Trevor, Michael, and Franklin. This was the first time that Rockstar Games had implemented this feature in any of its games.

The GTA franchise has set newer records with every release. The growing popularity of GTA games has lead to Rockstar porting some of these console-level titles over to smartphones.

Even though GTA 5 is almost seven years old, it still enjoys its share of popularity among the masses. However, the game can be played only on a PC, or console.

Several websites and videos claim to provide the download link of the APK and OBB files of the game. In this article, we examine these claims and find out if they are true and if the game can actually be downloaded through APK and OBB files on smartphones.

GTA 5 Mobile OBB for Android: Is it legal?

OBB files are a mode of expansion used by several android applications. They contain data that is not a part of the APK file.

Rockstar Games has ported some of the games from the GTA series for the mobile platform. However, GTA 4 and GTA 5 didn't make the cut because of their massive size.

The following games are available on the Android platform.

GTA 3

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

Rockstar Games has not ported GTA 5 for Android devices, and hence the game cannot run on smartphones. Any websites or videos that claim to provide a mobile-friendly link for GTA 5 are fake and illegitimate.

Downloading any types of files that are not created by the official developers carries a malware risk. Hence, people should not waste their time looking for the APK and OBB files of GTA 5 since there aren't any legit ones out there.

