GTA 5 PC Download File Size 

GTA 5

GTA 5 is simply one of the most expansive video gaming experiences of all time. With not just the city being open for exploration, but also the County area surrounding it and Sandy Shores.

The game is truly a feat in game development and offers a vast number of activities that the player can participate in. If one chooses to spend an hour just looking at sights from a helicopter in Los Santos County, they can, and they wouldn't get bored.

The sheer number of activities that you can do in GTA 5 is simply astounding, with sports like Tennis, Golf, and even Triathlons available for participation in the game.

Download Size for GTA 5 on PC

GTA 5 On Epic Games Store

For a game as large and expansive as GTA 5, players can expect the download size that reflects that. GTA 5 set the standard for AAA games to follow in terms of game size and is a huge download, even by today's internet speeds.

The recent sale of GTA 5: Premium Edition on the Epic Games Store had a download size of 94GB, which makes for a huge download.

This is considering that GTA 5 comes along with GTA: Online which is another huge addition to the game.

GTA 5 on Steam (picture credits:Quora)

The game would need at least 100 GB of space on your HDD, in order to leave room for future content updates and patches that GTA: Online receives periodically.

However, the game's Standard Edition on Steam has a download size of nearly 84 GB, it does not come with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack that the Premium Edition does.

GTA 5 is simply one of the biggest games you can ever play, but with Rockstar upping their game with Red Dead Redemption 2, download sizes have increased,

The download size for Red Dead Redemption 2's download size is nearly 150 GB, a massive game indeed.

