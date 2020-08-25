GTA 5 specifications, minimum requirements, and installation tips

GTA 5 is one of the most successful games from the Grand Theft Auto series. In a conversation about the series, usually, the first name that pops up is GTA 5. Although it is almost seven years old, it continues to sell like hot pancakes!

It was the first game from the series that let gamers play with three protagonists — Trevor, Michael, and Franklin. The introduction of the GTA Online system has further enhanced the experience of playing this title.

Even though the PC version of the game was released five years back, it still requires a decent amount of specifications to run the game. Hence, let's look at the minimum and recommended requirements for this game.

Minimum requirements (Source: Steam)

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 Processor : Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz Memory : 4 GB RAM

: 4 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA 9800 GT 1 GB / AMD HD 4870 1 GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1 GB / AMD HD 4870 1 GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11) Storage : 72 GB available space

: 72 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 Processor : Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs) Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB / AMD HD 7870 2 GB

: NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB / AMD HD 7870 2 GB Storage : 72 GB available space

: 72 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

How to download GTA 5

Players can easily purchase and download the game from the Steam library or the Epic Games store.

Steam

GTA 5 on Steam

Step 1: Purchase the game from the Steam store.

Step 2: Go to the Steam Library. It will show all the currently-owned games.

Step 3: Click on GTA 5, which will be present on the ribbon on the left-hand side.

Step 4: Now, click on the install button, and the download will commence.

GTA 5 on Steam: Click here

Epic Games Store

GTA 5 on Epic Games Store

Step 1: After purchasing the game, open the Epic Games launcher.

Step 2: Then, go to the Library, select GTA 5, and press the install button.

Step 3: The download will soon begin, and players can keep track via the Downloads tab.

GTA 5 on Epic Games store: Click here