GTA 5: System requirements, file size and cheat codes

The GTA franchise is nothing short of legendary in the eyes of the gaming community. What started out as a fairly simple "cops and robbers" game in the late 90s has evolved into a billion-dollar series that dominates the market with each release.

GTA 5 was the last entry in the franchise and for a game that is nearly 7 years old, it still manages to hold up quite well in 2020. With a couple of high-texture mods, one could even be fooled into thinking the game came out yesterday.

GTA 5 can still demand a lot from your PC hardware and, thus, requires a pretty decent set-up to run flawlessly.

GTA 5 system requirements and file size

Minimum System Requirements for GTA 5

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4GB

Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GB

Recommended System Requirements for GTA 5

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GB

Although the base game itself takes up about 65 GB, the file size can rack up to about 100GB or more with the addition of GTA Online.

Cheat Codes for GTA 5:

hothands - Explosive Melee Attack

skydive - Give Parachute

floater - Moon Gravity

liquor - Drunk Mode

powerup - Recharge Ability

slowmo - Slow Motion

skyfall - Skyfall (launches you into the sky).

bandit - Spawn BMX.

comet - Comet.

rocket - PCJ-600 Motorcycle

offroad - Sanchez Dirt Bike

rapidgt - Rapid GT

vinewood - Limo

trashed - Trashmaster

buzzoff - Buzzard Attack Helicopter

barnstorm - Stunt Plane

deadeye - Slow Motion Aiming

painkiller - Invincibility.

slowmo - Slow Down Gameplay

turtle - Max Health & Armor

catchme - Fast Run

fugitive - Raise Wanted Level

makeitrain - Change Weather

snowday - Slippery Cars Drifting

lawyerup - Lower wanted level

fugitive - Raise wanted level

highex - Explosive bullets

incendiary - Flaming bullets

jrtalent - Director mode

hoptoit - Super jump

toolup - Give weapons and extra ammo

gotgills - Faster swim

In order to use cheat codes in GTA 5 on PC, one must access the console while in the game. The console can be brought up by pressing the "~" key, usually above TAB.

Phone Cheat Codes in GTA V: