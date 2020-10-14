GTA 5: System requirements, file size and cheat codes

The GTA franchise is nothing short of legendary in the eyes of the gaming community. What started out as a fairly simple "cops and robbers" game in the late 90s has evolved into a billion-dollar series that dominates the market with each release.
GTA 5 was the last entry in the franchise and for a game that is nearly 7 years old, it still manages to hold up quite well in 2020. With a couple of high-texture mods, one could even be fooled into thinking the game came out yesterday.
GTA 5 can still demand a lot from your PC hardware and, thus, requires a pretty decent set-up to run flawlessly.
GTA 5 system requirements and file size
Minimum System Requirements for GTA 5
- OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz
- Memory: 4GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)
- Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
- HDD Space: 65GB
Recommended System Requirements for GTA 5
- OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
- Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)
- Memory: 8GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB
- Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
- HDD Space: 65GB
Although the base game itself takes up about 65 GB, the file size can rack up to about 100GB or more with the addition of GTA Online.
Cheat Codes for GTA 5:
- hothands - Explosive Melee Attack
- skydive - Give Parachute
- floater - Moon Gravity
- liquor - Drunk Mode
- powerup - Recharge Ability
- slowmo - Slow Motion
- skyfall - Skyfall (launches you into the sky).
- bandit - Spawn BMX.
- comet - Comet.
- rocket - PCJ-600 Motorcycle
- offroad - Sanchez Dirt Bike
- rapidgt - Rapid GT
- vinewood - Limo
- trashed - Trashmaster
- buzzoff - Buzzard Attack Helicopter
- barnstorm - Stunt Plane
- deadeye - Slow Motion Aiming
- painkiller - Invincibility.
- slowmo - Slow Down Gameplay
- turtle - Max Health & Armor
- catchme - Fast Run
- fugitive - Raise Wanted Level
- makeitrain - Change Weather
- snowday - Slippery Cars Drifting
- lawyerup - Lower wanted level
- fugitive - Raise wanted level
- highex - Explosive bullets
- incendiary - Flaming bullets
- jrtalent - Director mode
- hoptoit - Super jump
- toolup - Give weapons and extra ammo
- gotgills - Faster swim
In order to use cheat codes in GTA 5 on PC, one must access the console while in the game. The console can be brought up by pressing the "~" key, usually above TAB.
Phone Cheat Codes in GTA V:
- Change weather - 468-555-0100
- Get a different selection of weapons - 486-555-0150
- Get a selection of weapons - 486-555-0100
- Raise wanted level - 267-555-0150
- Remove wanted level - 267-555-0100
- Restore armor - 362-555-0100
- Restore health, armor, and ammo - 482-555-0100
- Song information - 948-555-0100
- Spawn a Cognoscenti - 227-555-0142
- Spawn a Comet - 227-555-0175
- Spawn a Jetmax - 938-555-0100
- Spawn a Sanchez - 625-555-0150
- Spawn a SuperGT - 227-555-0168
- Spawn a Turismo - 227-555-0147
- Spawn an Annihilator - 359-555-0100
- Spawn an FIB Buffalo - 227-555-0100
- Spawn an NRG-900 - 625-555-0100