One would think that a game that is nearly 5 years old on the PC in 2020 should pose no challenge to your hardware but that is not the case with GTA 5. Rockstar released the game on console way before it ever came out on PC and took nearly 2 years to release GTA 5 for PC.

PC enthusiasts couldn't wait to get their hands on GTA 5 as it was one of the most anticipated games in the history of video gaming. The PC community was excited even more as it would open up so many possibilities for the modding community.

However, fans were well aware of GTA 5's technical brilliance and knew it would demand a lot from PC hardware. The game, even in 2020, is still one of the most demanding games in terms of hardware.

No one can deny that GTA 5 is a technical powerhouse and still looks and plays quite brilliantly when compared to more recent games.

GTA 5 system requirements: Will it run on your PC in 2020?

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11)

Storage: 72 GB available space

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Recommended:

Advertisement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD 7870 2GB

Storage: 72 GB available space

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

(Source: Steam)

The minimum required hardware will run GTA 5 with the settings turned to Low or Medium, depending on the hardware, to increase performance over quality. More often than not, players will prefer a higher frame rate over better textures and resolution.