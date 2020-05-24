GTA 5 Tag Team Objective - Rules and Participation Procedures. (Image Credits: GTA Wiki Fandom)

GTA Online is an extension of GTA 5 that promises players a world without limits. From racing your sports car around Los Santos to robbing casinos, the game has it all covered.

The latest sensation around GTA 5 has been an objective titled "GTA 5 Tag team objective" which is part of the Arena Wars Adversary mode in GTA Online.

Here is how Rockstar Games defines it.

Arena War isn't all about ruthless individualism. Sometimes there really is safety in numbers - and in Tag Team you're going to need it. Each team has one player in the arena at a time, and their only objective is to immolate the opposition. If you're taking heavy fire you can tag in one of your teammates, but remember, this only ends one way - and it's you or them

At its core, GTA 5 Tag team mode is built on the last man standing principle which, in this case, is the "last team standing".

How to participate in Tag Team Objective - GTA Online

Here is a video that will help you navigate through the menus and participate in Tag Team objective mode in GTA 5.

GTA 5 Tag Team objectives - How does it work?

GTA 5 Tag team objective map (Image Credits: Night Rider)

Similar to demolition derby, players can choose between Arena Ready or Arena Contender vehicles before the match begins. If the match host allows players can also opt for a "custom" vehicle of their own. The vehicles (if custom) can be upgraded accordingly.

Advertisement

As the round begins, one player from each team is put into the arena and the remaining move into spectator mode from where they can remotely arm traps, bombs, and drones to help their active player win the round.

Each round lasts for a minute, the active player can then choose to drive into the garage, where he will be swapped with another player from their team along with their vehicles repaired to a certain extent.

Once all the the players of a team have been eliminated, the adversaries of the challenging team are declared winners. In case of there being more than one challenging team, the team with most players left wins the GTA 5 tag team objective.