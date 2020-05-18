GTA 5 Timed Out authentication with Epic Games: How to fix?

GTA 5 Time Out Error Screen

Rockstar and Epic Games Online Servers failing to cope with massive GTA 5 Demand

The gaming community seemed to lose their collective minds when Epic Games announced that GTA 5 would be available on the Epic Games Store for free till 21st of May. Furthermore, Epic Games announced that users would be able to keep the game forever at no additional cost.

GTA 5, released in 2013, still remains the Rockstar juggernaut it was back in the day. The game still racks in significant daily revenue for Rockstar Games.

Since its release, GTA 5 has been one of the most successful games of all time, and not without reason. GTA 5, along with GTA: Online, are exceptionally grand games. For a game that came out in 2013, GTA 5 is still selling like hot cakes as already mentioned above.

GTA 5 has a fabulous single-player campaign that is packed to the brim with signature Rockstar sarcasm, mayhem and an online component that consumes playtime unlike any other online experience.

Epic Games Store Release and Server Failures

still have the same problem even after ur resolve !!! any help plz !! pic.twitter.com/UUGDNWkCFr — Ahmed El Khashab (@AhmedEl22727924) May 18, 2020

It was bound to happen that there would be a few snags attached to the release of GTA 5 for free during a time when everyone is home and clamouring for quality games. But a server failure of this magnitude was unforeseen.

However, the gaming community has been more understanding and considerate of Rockstar and Epic Games' than is usually the case. Amidst the general outpouring of frustration from eager fans, there have also been a number of humourous tweets and posts that have highlighted the situation in a more positive manner.

Possible Fixes for GTA 5's Authentication Error

Due to extremely high player volumes, we are currently experiencing issues with access to Rockstar Games Services including the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTAV for PC. We are actively working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated of any changes. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) May 17, 2020

To resolve GTA 5's authentical error, users may try logging out of their Epic Games client, restarting the app and logging in again. However, it is believed that the authentical error is a global issue and servers all over the world are facing similar crashes.

Thus the best fix right now is to be patient and place faith in Rockstar Games as they have never failed to deliver in the past.

