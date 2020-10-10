GTA 5 Glitch: Trevor gets punched by random guy during a cutscene

According to this video on The Nerd Dojo's Youtube channel, there is an exploitable glitch in GTA 5 that makes for funny viewing. The glitch involves Trevor Philip - one of the protagonists of GTA 5, getting punched repeatedly by random in-game thugs, even during cutscenes.

The Nerd Dojo explains that all the cutscenes in GTA 5 are rendered in the game engine in real time. This means that what we consider a glitch, is in reality, a natural part of the game.

He also adds that everything happening in GTA 5 can find it's way into a cut scene, as long as the player doesn't jump from one location to another.

How to get Trevor punched by randoms in GTA 5 cut scenes?

Explaining his own video, The Nerd Dojo states the process as something like this:

Right before the Fresh Meat mission, accidentally run over the NPC(Non Playing Character) thugs, to the extent that they don't die, but get angry enough to start chasing you.

After this, you have to jump location to Franklin's house, but do not get worried, as you'll soon realise that the thugs are still chasing you.

While doing this, players need ensure not to build up too much of a distance between themselves and the NPC thugs, while also making sure that the thugs don't accidentally get run over by any other vehicles.

Once you reach Franklin's house, the cut scene involving Trevor should start playing. Once the cut scene starts, the thugs will start punching Trevor randomly, even during the cut scene.

As explained above, the reason this happens is not just because of a mere bug or glitch, but is owing to the fact that all cut scenes in GTA 5 are rendered on the in-game engine, thus making the cut scenes look completely natural.

GTA 5 is undoubtedly one of the most realistic games to ever grace the gaming industry, but this is an occurrence that makes for some pretty hilarious viewing.