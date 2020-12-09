GTA Online has evolved over the years and has become one of the most successful projects for Rockstar Games. The game has a sizeable player base that is quite active. To maintain this player base, the developers need to introduce quality updates to the game.

In the modern era of online multiplayer games, developers must continue to support the game long after its launch through DLCs and other types of updates. The idea is to keep the game from becoming stagnant.

The Cayo Perico Heist DLC is the upcoming update for GTA Online, set to be released on December 15, and it is shaping up to be the biggest-ever update coming to the game. Rockstar have confirmed several new elements and here, we take a look at what awaits players in GTA Online come December 15.

GTA 5 Winter Update 2020: Every confirmed addition to the game so far

1) New Location: Cayo Perico Islands

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

The biggest highlight of the DLC, the titular Cayo Perico Island, will play host to the game's latest Heist, which will see the player infiltrate a drug lord's private compounds on a remote island.

It hasn't yet been confirmed whether the new location can be visited outside of the Heist in regular Freemode. This is definitely an appealing prospect for fans who are going to be scouring the island in hopes of discovering Easter Eggs or hints regarding the next game in the franchise.

The Cayo Perico island will not be a part of Los Santos and exists as a separate entity, independent of the state of San Andreas.

2) Submarine HQ

The newest piece of property to make its way into GTA Online comes in the form of a Submarine HQ, which will serve as the base for the Heist. This is definitely not going to come for cheap, which is why players must start saving up money to acquire one.

The price of the Subramine HQ isn't available yet but fans are expecting to be north of a couple million GTA$ easily.

3) New Weapons

In a Rockstar Newswire post that detailed some of the new additions to the GTA Online experience, new weapons were also mentioned as part of the update.

Fans are chomping at the bit to pump lead into their enemies and other players in the game in all sorts of new ways come December 15.

4) New Music and Radio Stations

Music is a huge part of what makes the GTA experience fun. The franchise has managed to curate some of the best music. GTA Online allows Rockstar to keep the library up to date with current trends and add fresh music to the game.

Rockstar have confirmed the addition of new radio stations along with plenty of new songs for fans to enjoy.

5) Nightclub: The Music Locker

Introducing The Music Locker – Los Santos’ newest underground dance club, soon to be open to the public. Featuring opening resident, @moodymann313 with performances from @keinemusik and Palms Trax coming soon.

https://t.co/fxJEXtsZb2 pic.twitter.com/AbHzZx3b8v — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 5, 2020

An all-new Nightclub underneath The Diamond has been confirmed by Rockstar. It will likely act as a cool social space and a great way to go out partying with friends in a virtual space without running the risk of venturing out during a pandemic.

Several new DJs have been announced as performers in Los Santos' The Music Locker. Fans are expecting the performances to be up to the lofty standards of acts such as Solomun that featured in GTA Online previously.