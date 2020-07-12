GTA: 5 worst cars in the history of the franchise

While GTA has given its players some of the best cars in any video games, it also has its fair share of bad cars.

These are the 5 worst cars that the GTA franchise has ever made for the games.

The Manana from GTA San Andreas

While the GTA video game franchise has made car enthusiasts out of so many of us, it has also given us a fair share of frustrating moments when we accidentally stole a horrible car from the streets.

And what’s worse about a game that’s called Grand Theft Auto than a bunch of cars that never live up to your cruising needs?

To cut to the chase, these are the 5 worst cars that have existed in the history of the GTA video game series.

Oceanic from Vice City

Haven’t we all yelled in frustration when we were just starting to pick up speed in an Oceanic and then it would flip in a magnificent crash as soon as you sped around a bend? Yep, that is a regular for an Oceanic. Probably one of the worst cars to pick up in a chase, the Oceanic had abysmal speed and control.

The Dune FAV

As much as this car boasts of in its specifications, they’re all for naught. For an off-road buggy, it crosses all levels of sucking both on and off-road.

The Dune FAV from GTA 5 struggles to cross even the smallest of hurdles and the shallowest of waters, wasting the time and money of many GTA players.

The Perennial in GTA 3

The Perennial is a car that has several versions in plenty of the GTA titles, but the one in GTA 3 takes the cake as the worst car ever.

And we’re not even talking about its wonky aesthetics. Maybe we could have gotten over its ‘old man’ appearance had it offered any incentive in the form of speed or handling, but the Perennial disappointed on all fronts.

The Panto in GTA 5

There’s barely anything about the Panto that makes it redeemable. It’s speed is average, its aesthetics are an eyesore, and its handling is shaky. It constantly under-steers and gives you a pretty unstable drive overall. GTA 5, we expected better from you.

The Manana in San Andreas

The Manana in GTA San Andreas is simply an abomination. Its body looks as if it’s been shabbily put together by kids playing with scrap metal. On top of that, it doesn’t even have the decency of offering any other likable quality.

The Manana’s acceleration and speed are so low, that you would probably have a better chance outrunning the cops on foot. Do yourself a favor, and avoid the Manana as you would avoid COVID-19 in 2020.