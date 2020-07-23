GTA 6: 5 annoying things that fans don't want to see in the next game

The GTA franchise is Rockstar Games' most successful gaming franchise and is widely considered their crown jewel. It is a series that is known to have helped establish the open-world genre as the most popular genre in gaming.

Its influence on the modern video game cannot be denied, with many linear games adopting a somewhat open-world structure to appeal to the larger fanbase.

Even games like Uncharted 4 incorporated elements of the open-world genre in certain levels to attract more players. While the GTA franchise ultimately does more good than bad, there are certain things that Rockstar Games can improve with the next game.

With strong rumours of GTA 6 being in the early stages of development, Rockstar Games can look at their shortcomings in their previous games in order to craft a better one. Here, we look at some of the most annoying things in the franchise that players don't want to see in GTA 6.

5 things fans don't want to see in GTA 6

5) Tailing Missions

Tailing Missions are the scourge of open-world games and while Ubisoft has been the biggest offender, Rockstar Games are every bit as guilty. Over the years, the GTA series has included missions where the primary objective is to tail a certain target without being spotted.

These missions are as exciting as counting sheep and serve no purpose but to lengthen the game. They seemed okay when they first made an appearance but at this point, they are simply unbearable.

Fans would certainly appreciate it if Rockstar Games get rid of Tailing Missions altogether.

4) Restrictive Mission Structure

One of the biggest criticisms lobbed at the GTA franchise is the restrictive and linear structure of the story missions. All the story missions involve the player following a strict path to complete the level in a certain way. Deviating from the path leads to mission failure.

This takes away the freedom in gameplay, for which the open-world genre is most famous for. The freedom of the open world is ripped away from the player during these scripted missions.

3) Passive Female Characters

Female representation in the GTA franchise is a source of frustration for a lot of reasons. Given that there have been zero female protagonists and hardly any interesting female characters in the series, fans have demanded a lot more from Rockstar Games.

Despite Rockstar having created some of the most interesting female characters in the Red Dead franchise, such as Sadie Adler and Mrs Grimshaw, the GTA franchise is yet to feature a female character that is not played for gags and is not a "damsel in distress" type character.

2) Long Load Times

Long Load Times is perhaps something that can be easily fixed as SSDs on next-gen consoles will be able to eliminate the issue altogether. GTA 5 is one of the worst offenders in the series when it comes to long load times.

While load times are more dependent on the hardware, the long time spent in Matchmaking is unforgivable. One of the main detractors of the GTA Online experience is the alarmingly long time spent in Matchmaking.

1) Oppressor MKII

By far, the most annoying thing about GTA Online is the presence of the Oppressor MKII. This aerial vehicle is one of the most frustrating parts of the game and ruins the experience for everyone in a game session.

Fans have been extremely vocal about how the Oppressor absolutely ruins Freemode in GTA Online. While the vehicle itself is brilliant in the game's many match types, it completely ruins Freemode.