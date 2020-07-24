GTA 6: 5 changes to combat mechanics that Rockstar Games should try

The GTA franchise is the crown jewel of Rockstar Games and is one of the most successful series of games in history.

The majority of GTA games have been received positively by critics but the argument can be made that GTA 5's combat mechanics are adequate. While the weapons are punchy enough and the cover mechanics work quite well, the game still leaves a lot to be desired.

While Rockstar Games' next game, Red Dead Redemption 2, made a few small tweaks to the gunplay and combat, it remained largely the same.

However, Rockstar Games, being their usual ambitious selves, can look to make several changes to their combat mechanics with GTA 6.

5 changes to combat mechanics that Rockstar should try in GTA 6

1) Dual Wielding

While you could dual-wield two handguns or SMGs in earlier games, Rockstar Games chose to rob GTA 5 of that feature and it was sorely missed. Red Dead Redemption 2 also had the option of dual-wielding weapons.

It might not be the biggest change to the game but it does add a touch of flair to the usual combat scenario in the GTA games.

2) In-Depth Melee Combat

While we're not suggesting that GTA should go the full Yakuza or Sleeping Dogs route with their martial arts-based and in-depth melee fighting mechanics, the melee in GTA games has been adequate at best and boring at worst.

Melee in the GTA games is restricted to single-button press or button-mashing and does not require much skill. Adding more complexity to melee combat might make the game feel a lot more nuanced.

3) More options in Stealth

Stealth in GTA 5 is as subtle as a bull in a china shop. Stealth is only available to you as an option in certain scripted sequences but even then, the mechanics leave much to be desired.

This is directly related to the mission structure, and Rockstar Games should allow players to approach any mission in any way they see fit. Certain players would also much rather use stealth to dispatch enemies than go in guns blazing.

4) Destructible Environments

This isn't as directly related to the way combat feels but it is related to the consequences of the combat. While the environment cannot be fully destructible, such as in Crackdown, some level of destructibility is always appreciated.

The GTA series has included destructible environments but players are only restricted to a few elements such as cars, light poles and fire hydrants. Buildings and trees are impervious to rocket launchers in the GTA games.

5) Increased Mobility

The option to dodge in GTA 5 was a much-appreciated feature from Rockstar Games but there is plenty of mobility that the next game should have. While not every protagonist in the GTA game is a top-tier Parkour athlete, a little mobility is always appreciated.

Perhaps the player could even train certain attributes to gain more mobility. With enough practice and levelling up in skill, the player will then be able to perform more acrobatic moves during combat to evade enemies as well as inflict damage.