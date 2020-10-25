GTA 6: 5 Characters Who Deserve To Make a Comeback in the Next Game

For a franchise spanning 20 years and spawning more than a dozen protagonists and several more characters, the stage is set for a comeback from many iconic personalities from the GTA universe. Today we take a look at who would fit in to GTA 6's rumoured world of Vice City, and what their roles could be.

1. Tommy Vercetti (GTA Vice City)

Rockstar's HD era has yet to return to Vice City, and with rumours buzzing about a return to Vice City and in the 1980s, not having Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of GTA Vice City, would be a huge missed opportunity. At the end of Vice City, we left Tommy at a position of power and he could return as a character that gives the player missions or even as a contact in GTA 6 Online.

2. Yusuf Amir (GTA TBoGT)

The Arab estate moghul from GTA 4: The Ballad Of Gay Tony brought a certain flavour of zest and life with his eccentric personality and zany one-liners, that truly made the game stand out. In the rumoured modern day sections of GTA 6, a return from Yusuf Amir could be on the cards, as he sets his eyes on Vice City after making his mark in Liberty City in 2008.

3. Paige Harris (GTA V)

Hacker extraordinaire Paige Harris had a minor role in the GTA 5 campaign that extended into her being a support character in GTA Online. Commonly seen assisting and mostly roasting Lester Crest in GTA Online, the potential for Paige Harris in Rockstar's new entrant to the series is great.

4. Brucie Kibbutz (GTA IV and GTA V)

Resident steroid junkie and "juicer" Brucie Kibbutz most recently found himself at Los Santos Diamon Casino Resort after his escapades with Niko Bellic in GTA 4. Eccentric, juiced up and funny as hell, Brucie would be the perfect go-to character to lighten the tone for the new game, something that worked well for GTA 5.

5. Claude (GTA III and GTA San Andreas)

The silent protagonist of GTA 3, Claude has a shrouded past that no one has seen. The earliest he was spotted was in 1995 in San Andreas at a race against Carl Johnson, where he maintained his stoic silence. GTA 6 would be the perfect time to shed light on the backstory of what is arguably the most mysterious protagonist that the franchise has seen.

