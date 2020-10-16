GTA 6 Map: Every rumour that has made it to the internet so far

GTA fans are losing their minds over the next game in the franchise, and each day Rockstar Games chooses not to release any information, the anticipation begins to turn into animosity.

However, a slower developmental cycle is beneficial to both the fanbase and Rockstar Games as the studio is better off not rushing development.

The next GTA game has surely drummed up a lot of speculation, and rumours regarding its map have surfaced multiple times on the internet.

Rumours surrounding GTA 6's map

1) Vice City and the 80s

GTA Vice City was a seminal moment in both gaming and pop culture as itwas one of the first pieces of entertainment to capitalise on the nostalgic value of the 80s.

Featuring what is perhaps the best soundtrack with some of the best music from the 80s, GTA Vice City is a bona fide pop-culture phenomenon and a beloved title in the history of the franchise. Therefore, it is understandable that the gaming community would be clamouring for a return to the city they practically grew up in, at least in digital form.

The internet has been abuzz with speculation regarding whether the next game would be set in Vice City. To many players, it is more or less a given that the next GTA game will take place in Vice City since it is the only location Rockstar Games are yet to return to.

While it would be a wise choice to take a trip down memory lane and to set the game in Vice City during the 80s, the developers could very well choose not to.

Rockstar Games have been known to make bold decisions and might do the unexpected by not opting for Vice City at all and instead introduce a completely new location.

2) Project AMERICAS

Kotaku eluded to a game being developed under the working title of "Project AMERICAS" (Image credits: MrBossFTW, YouTube)

A result of an in-depth investigation into Rockstar Games regarding their work culture after Red Dead Redemption II's taxing development cycle, Kotaku eluded to a game being developed under the working title of "Project AMERICAS".

The internet naturally assumed that any project having to do with America must be a GTA game. This gave rise to further speculation that the next GTA game is likely to include two separate open-world areas where the player can travel to and from.

The speculation is that the other open-world area will be a Southern American-inspired city, think Brazil, and the player will be able to travel to and from the location using air travel or other means.

This essentially means that GTA would be going down the Witcher 3 route with multiple open-world areas with easy navigation between them.

3) The "leaks" pointing to an extended map of Vice City

The supposed "leaks" from GTA 6

This is one of the more recent rumours to have made its way to the internet and is supposedly a picture of a portion of the map of the next GTA game. The map details parts of the map that players are familiar with from GTA Vice City and expands upon it to a great degree.

The veracity of these leaks cannot be confirmed as their sources are usually shrouded in secrecy. Unless Rockstar Games come outright and acknowledge the leaks, their authenticity cannot be confirmed.

However, players would certainly appreciate Rockstar expanding upon a map that is already beloved by the GTA community.