GTA 6: 5 side missions fans want Rockstar to explore

Rockstar Games' flagship series, the Grand Theft Auto franchise, has always had many side missions apart from the main story. The side missions, or mini-games, offer a small break from the heavy storylines that we associate with the franchise and give us a glimpse of the satirized world of GTA.

We have experienced many side missions throughout the series, be it the taxi missions in early GTA games like III, Vice City, and San Andreas or the multiple leisure activities in later editions, as in GTA IV (both the DLCs) and V.

Despite having themed side missions, the franchise is yet to explore the idea of bringing long-running series. Moreover, several rumors have toyed with the idea of Rockstar setting the next game either primarily in Vice City or in a Rio-inspired city. The latter seems possible as Rockstar Games has re-visited the first two cities already (Liberty City in GTA III and IV and Los Santos in GTA San Andreas and V).

In this article, we discuss five side missions that Rockstar Games can explore in GTA 6.

#1 App-cab driver

The taxi missions of Grand Theft Auto Vice City were popular among the fans (Picture: Rockstar Games)

Many fans of the franchise have been quite vocal about Rockstar bringing back the good old taxi missions. Of course, GTA V gave us the opportunity to play the role of a radio cab driver, but how can we compare it to the time-based adrenaline-pumping taxi missions of older GTA games?

Moreover, not only do we want to see its return to GTA VI, but also have it given a modern makeover. Given that we all rely on app-based cabs more these days, providing us with the opportunity to drive a cab service like Uber would be a pretty cool move.

#2 Mailman

Even though we can play as mailmen in GTA V using mods, players would rather have this feature in-built than install third-party modifications (Picture: author)

This mission sounds a bit redundant, but we could be tasked with delivering mail or packages to different houses as a mailman in GTA VI. Better still, we could also be allowed to prevent our packages from being stolen by thugs.

#3 Bounty Hunter/Hitman

Playing as hitmen would only add to the experience of the game (Picture: Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto V had several missions for Trevor, where he is a loan shark for Maud, but getting a chance to play as a bounty hunter or a hitman could push things to the next level. And if GTA VI is set in Vice City (fictionalized Miami), playing as a hitman in Florida seething underworld will make the single-player experience even better.

#4 Vigilante missions

With next-gen graphics, fans would love to see what it feels to be on the other side of the law (Picture: Rockstar Games)

Just like the taxi missions, we would love to see a modern-day makeover of the good old vigilante missions. Imagine chasing thugs in a police cruiser, involved in a high-speed car chase and that too without installing additional mods - yes, we're looking at you GTA V.

#5 Paparazzi

We would love to get another shot at being a paparazzo and being a menace to celebs (Pictures: Rockstar Games)

Even though Franklin's Strangers and Freaks mission with Beverly Felton was a minor one, the prospect of chasing celebrities in a densely populated and beautifully detailed Los Santos was pretty riveting in itself. And if the next Grand Theft Auto game will be based in Vice City, what more can we ask from a city known for flaunting its excessively glamorous side?