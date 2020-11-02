GTA 6: 5 things from previous titles that Rockstar should include in the game

The GTA games are an extremely influential and successful series in modern gaming, and the next game in the franchise is already one of the most highly anticipated games of all time.

Without even so much as a single promotional image from Rockstar Games, GTA 6 has become one of the most widely discussed topics on the internet. With this much hype and anticipation behind the game, Rockstar Games are probably looking for inspiration for the next game.

However, inspiration shouldn't be too hard to come by as Rockstar Games have plenty of games to look back on.

5 things from previous games that Rockstar should include in GTA 6

1) GTA San Andreas' Topographical Diversity

Rockstar Games have been able to innovate and push the boundaries of what games are capable of. The jump from Vice City to San Andreas was an especially big one as the company had moved past just the city and into a full-fledged state.

The game world of GTA San Andreas is extremely diverse when it comes to the topography, with beaches, mountain-sides and cliffs filled with great detail. The game world itself offered plenty of incentive to the player to explore every corner of the map and discover everything the game has to offer.

The next game could very well move towards the more landlocked locations such as Liberty City, but players have simply been spoilt with the diversity they have come to expect from games like GTA San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto V.

2) GTA 5's Interesting "Strangers and Freaks"

GTA 5 is set in the state of San Andreas and yet feels significantly different from the version of the location from the previous game. Perhaps, it is because this game is set in modern times while the other one is set in the 90s.

However, the aspect that stands out in GTA 5's iteration of Los Santos is the characters that one would find in the city. The "Strangers and Freaks" side missions are a result of some of the best writing from Rockstar and make the game world a lot more fun.

Every character in the world of GTA 5 is potentially a goldmine for one-liners and great satire. GTA 6 would benefit a lot from the inclusion of such clever and intricate writing.

3) GTA 4's honest and grounded writing

There is no doubt that the Grand Theft Auto games are fun. However, Rockstar have tried to create a more grounded piece of art with GTA 4.

The game attempts to tell an extremely grounded, violent and ultimately sad story, which is rarely ever seen in the franchise. The game's dedication to telling a more honest story paid off in a huge way. However, while some fans loved it, others thought the franchise had begun to lose steam.

GTA 5 was more or less a correction of the course, with Rockstar switching back to its comfortable cushion of satire. However, with the success of games like Red Dead Redemption II, perhaps Rockstar can try a more grounded approach with the next game.

4) GTA Vice City's charm and 80's aesthetic

GTA Vice City is possibly the most elaborate love letter to the 80s packaged in videogame form. The game would now be considered the first of many to capitalize on the current trend of "retrowave", which is essentially art that capitalizes on the beloved aesthetics prevalent in the 80s.

The game's older setting allowed Rockstar to take players down memory lane and introduced them to the charm of the 80s. As a result, players have been clamoring for a return to the time period in the next game.

Having a game set in an older time period allows for more experimentation as Rockstar would only have to work within defined boundaries.

5) GTA 5's scale and size

GTA 5 is the last game in the series to be released and was definitely one that showcased how far Rockstar Games have come with the franchise. The map wasn't just large but it was packed with interesting detail and things to do.

This is essential for any open-world game as it allows the player to fully immerse themselves in the game. While a map the size of GTA 5 would do just fine, perhaps Rockstar can attempt to go bigger with the map of the next game in a bid to push the boundaries of gaming even further.

The size and scale of GTA 5 work extremely well with the tone of the game. This is why Rockstar Games will need to figure out whether the next game needs an especially giant map.