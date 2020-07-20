GTA 6: 5 time periods and settings Rockstar should explore next

Two of the most attractive aspects of a GTA game have always been the era or time period it is set in and the city or settings in which players will spend their time in. They form the very core of the game and are essential in giving it a distinct character and personality.

The GTA games have covered a lot of time periods, set primarily in the USA, such as the 80s Miami-inspired Vice City and the late 90s Los Angeles in GTA San Andreas.

While the GTA franchise's identity is rooted deeply in the culture and media of North America, Rockstar has much to gain from exploring other options as well.

GTA: 5 Time periods and setting Rockstar should explore next

1) 1990s Manchester

While there have been PS1 expansion packs for GTA set in London, the city hasn't been explored well by Rockstar. Seeing as how England has gone through several transformative periods, the GTA games could benefit a lot from being set in the country.

Manchester, during the 90s, would be a perfect setting for a GTA game as the city was evolving and transforming rapidly, with local bands like Oasis making a huge name globally and Manchester United rising to the very top of European football.

This period of growth in Manchester was also followed by rampant football hooliganism. Perhaps the character's roots can begin with football hooliganism and evolve to bigger crimes.

2) 1960s Cold War- America/Russia

Advertisement

The Cold War era is one of gaming's favourites, and while GTA is no stranger to the retro setting, the games are yet to follow a story set in the 60s.

The GTA franchise has explored the multiple protagonist route, and with the Cold War setting, perhaps the game could have an American and a Russian protagonist.

This would make for an interesting game as the player would have two different perspectives of the same events and could even form an alliance.

The Cold War era certainly provides a lot of options in terms of storytelling as well as gameplay.

3) Prohibition Era- America

While we're not suggesting that GTA should go the full Red Dead Redemption route, perhaps an expansion pack set during the Prohibition Era would be much appreciated by GTA and Red Dead fans alike.

The Prohibition Era in America has birthed a lot of great stories involving crime, loss and triumph. It would, therefore, be an interesting time period and location for a GTA game to explore.

A Peaky Blinders-style GTA game would definitely satisfy a large portion of the fanbase.

4) 1960s Cuba

While GTA Vice City and Vice City stories had tons of Cuban characters, we have yet to see a protagonist (save for Niko Belic) who is not American.

The game could even have two different open worlds: one would be the homeland of the protagonist and the other an American city. This would switch things up for the player and provide a great immigrant story, much like Niko's in GTA IV.

The Cuban Missile Crisis and the Cold War setting provide for some fantastic storytelling, and this would be perfect as the GTA franchise has never been afraid of controversy.

5) 2070 Cyberpunk Era USA

While everyone knows the GTA franchise wouldn't choose to set a game in the future (think Cyberpunk 2077), an expansion set in the future could work wonders.

Expansion packs like "Episodes from Liberty City" for GTA IV were very well-recieved by fans, and a futuristic GTA would open up a lot of gameplay options for Rockstar as well.

Combining Rockstar's attention to detail and commitment to authenticity with a Cyberpunk-style future would be a welcome change of pace for the fans.