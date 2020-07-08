GTA 6: Most popular fan-made trailers so far

Fan-made trailers have been incredibly popular on platforms like YouTube.

Here are some of the most popular fan-made trailers for GTA VI on Youtube.

(Picture Credits: Marlon Marins, YouTube)

Fan-made trailers have become incredibly popular on platforms like YouTube in the last decade. The GTA franchise has been the subject of many such trailers over the years due to the fact that the games are extremely popular, and people highly anticipate the release of each one of them.

Players have been waiting with bated breath for any news of GTA VI from Rockstar Games, who have so far remained tight-lipped about the next instalment in the franchise. These fans have even started making their own trailers for the upcoming game. These trailers serve as great entertainment as they give players an idea of what the upcoming game could be like.

The most popular fan-made trailers for GTA VI

1)

This simple yet effective fan-made trailer combines footage of both GTA V's game engine and several other racing games, including some footage of adventure sports skiing as well.

This has piqued fans' interests as adventure sports have never been a part of the GTA experience. Perhaps, GTA VI might actually look to include adventure sports as a side activity.

The trailer does a good job of capturing one of the best aspects of a GTA game: the vehicles.

2)

This is perhaps the most thematically consistent fan-made trailer for GTA VI. This particular video does a good job of emulating the style of Rockstar's actual GTA trailers as it is dialogue-heavy with eccentric characters and a great soundtrack.

The logo itself is also very interesting as it appears to be a callback to the earlier style of GTA game logos.

3)

This video seems to be getting the most amount of praise from fans on Youtube. This brilliant fan-made trailer, set to The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, is incredibly well-made.

Complete with a self-produced voice-over, the trailer is well-edited and conceptualised. It features a dark story and does a great job of showing the scale of the game. The 80s aesthetic of the trailer is also very well-complemented by the music choice and the well-designed logo.