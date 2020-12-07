GTA 6: Should the next game in the series be an RPG?

Throughout the history of games, a number of franchises have been able to make a big impression and have continued their run of dominance for a certain period of time. Having said that, perhaps no other franchise has managed to make more noise than the GTA franchise.

GTA 3 introduced the world to a new kind of game, the 3D open-world where possibilities were endless and not procedurally generated. The impact was sudden and quickly gave rise to the most popular genre in gaming today.

It is undeniable how important the GTA franchise has been to gaming, with the kind of success it has seen and how it has paved the way for many more of its like. However, the basic game design and structure have remained largely the same since 2002, so does that mean it is time for Rockstar Games to try something new?

Should GTA 6 be an RPG?

Creative risks have always been the way forward, regardless of the kind of reception from fans and critics. They are essential for any medium, be it movies, games, or books; they inform several decisions taken by everyone else in the industry: either as a cautionary tale or inspiration.

The GTA franchise isn't averse to the idea of risk; it more or less embraces it by touching upon dangerously precarious topics and themes in the narrative. Yet, when it comes to gameplay, the GTA franchise has played it extremely safe and has not changed much.

The most that Rockstar have done to change up the gameplay has been to introduce multiple protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 5. This was a neat touch but the game still feels just as it did back in 2002.

This raises questions over whether Rockstar need to go back to the drawing board and make changes to the game design of the next title (GTA 6) in the series.

RPG Elements in the GTA franchise

Rockstar have dabbled with incorporating certain RPG/Survival elements in their games, most famously in San Andreas and Red Dead Redemption 2, but never went all the way.

Perhaps they felt that their core audience wouldn't react well to suddenly being burdened with tons of new gameplay elements. As a result, they chose to maintain the easily accessible formula and design of the GTA franchise.

Pros of incorporating RPG in Grand Theft Auto

#1 More Immersion

This would mean that players will be able to do more with the characters, making the game experience feel more immersive. The developers want their players to be invested in the game and to project their own personality into the protagonist.

Since GTA has always been perceived as a game where the player simply looks into a world rather than live in it, the addition of RPG elements (think Cyberpunk 2077) will definitely help the player get invested in the game pretty quickly.

#2 More gameplay diversity

The biggest criticism lobbed against the GTA franchise is its clash of open-world freedom and the restrictive linear gameplay during missions. This could be completely mitigated with the inclusion of more open-ended game design and RPG elements.

This would definitely be a step in the right direction towards the evolution of the franchise, but it does come with its set of challenges.

Cons of incorporating RPG elements in Grand Theft Auto

#1 Lack of Accessibility

While the changes above would certainly make game purists take note of the GTA franchise, the core fanbase at large is pretty satisfied with the current state of things. Therefore, changing up a formula that works wouldn't make much sense for Rockstar at this point.

A major part of the appeal of the GTA franchise is the fact that anybody can pick up the game at any point and figure out how to play it almost instantaneously. RPG mechanics will definitely make the game more complex.

#2 Alienating the core fanbase

This is pretty much in conjunction with the previous point. While new players might appreciate the change, older fans are definitely going to feel left out.

There is a lot of expectation attached to what players expect from the series, and subverting it entirely would definitely tick off a huge section of the player base.