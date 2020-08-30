GTA 6: What do we know about the game so far?

The entire gaming community let out a collective gasp when the Rockstar logo splashed across the screen during the PS5 Reveal Event. However, it turned out to be the trailer for GTA 5 on the PS5 as an "expanded and enhanced" edition of the game.

What that means for GTA 5 is still to be discovered, with the game being set for release in the second half of 2021. The community was not entirely pleased with this move from Rockstar and let the developers know all over the internet.

However, that seems a little uncalled for. While GTA 6 is justifiably highly-anticipated, it is good that Rockstar are taking their time to develop it. The GTA franchise is Rockstar's crown jewel, and they would want to give it the time and care it needs in development.

What do we know about GTA 6 so far?

Multiple open worlds

According to a report from Kotaku earlier this year as a result of an investigation into Rockstar's work culture, rumours about GTA 6 began to do the rounds. The game was reportedly in the early stages of development.

The report claimed that GTA 6 was being worked on under the name of "PROJECT AMERICAS", which led many to believe that the game will also feature cities from the continent of South America.

There has been no official comment or announcement from Rockstar regarding the matter, so the veracity of these reports is still up in the air. Rockstar have been able to run a tight ship without any major leaks. Therefore, it is still early to be expecting information from the developers directly or indirectly.

Vice City and an 80s setting

The major rumour surrounding GTA 6's setting seems to be pointing towards a return to Vice City and an early 80s setting, similar to the original. In addition to that, the report from Kotaku also claimed that the game will be taking major inspiration from Netflix's Narcos.

Therefore, it can be derived that GTA 6 isn't likely to come out for the next couple of years or so. With the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 on next-gen, it only makes sense to keep a distance between the release of the two titles.

Lazlow Jones leaves Rockstar

Lazlow Jones left Rockstar Games to work on Disney and Netflix showshttps://t.co/M4lP1YM17s — GamesIndustry (@GIBiz) August 17, 2020

Shortly after the departure of Dan Houser, one of the co-founders of Rockstar and creative lead of GTA, Lazlow Jones also left the studios. Lazlow Jones, who made appearances throughout the games, was also a major creative force in the GTA franchise as well as Red Dead Redemption.

The series' fantastic radio segments and other hilarious parts such as TV ads and other forms of media were the brainchild of Lazlow and Houser. What this could mean for the quality of humour and satire in the next game is still to be discovered.