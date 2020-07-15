Rockstar Games are one of the most popular video game publishers in the world and have a reputation for putting out quality Triple-A titles with each release. The GTA franchise is the crown jewel of the publishers and the last release in the franchise was back in 2013.

GTA 6 is likely to be the next title in the series but Rockstar Games have been keeping the game under wraps, leaving fans desperately waiting for any announcement regarding its release.

GTA 6: When is the game likely to come out?

There are a lot of factors to keep in mind when trying to figure out the game's release date. Here are some of the reasons why the game is not likely to come out anytime soon.

1) Bad PR for Rockstar after Red Redemption 2

The development of Red Dead Redemption 2 sparked a conversation about toxic work culture

People often point out that it has been seven years since the last GTA game was released. However, they seem to forget that another mammoth title was released between 2013 and 2020.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive undertaking by Rockstar Games. This metamorphosised into bad PR for them as Kotaku ended up launching an investigation into the company's work culture during crunch time.

Rockstar Games will, therefore, be expected to regroup and plan out their development period for the next GTA title without any rush.

Advertisement

2) Report by Kotaku

According to Kotaku, GTA 6 is "still a ways away" from releasing.



Rockstar Games has reportedly made several quality-of-life improvements to avoid crunch for its employees. #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/fPz8SjflRC — GTA 6 News (@GTA6Intel) April 16, 2020

Kotaku's investigation into Rockstar Games has served as the biggest source of information regarding GTA 6. Here are some key takeaways:

The game had been in development under the working title "Project AMERICAS".

The game is reportedly set in the 80s.

It is in the early stages of development as of April 2020.

It is going to feature a Southern American city inspired by Rio as a playable open world.

It is heavily inspired by Netflix's Narcos.

The fact that the game is in the early stages of development as of April 2020 only points to a release date much farther in the future; possibly even a 2022 release date.

3) The success of GTA Online

GTA Online is one of Rockstar's most successful games

GTA Online has been a giant success for Rockstar Games, both financially and critically. The rolling success of the game has been instrumental in making GTA a major player in the online multiplayer world.

GTA Online is simply too huge of a success for Rockstar Games to drop the momentum and focus on an entirely new project.

4) GTA 5 getting a re-release on the PS5

New expanded and enhanced versions of GTAV are coming to the new generation of consoles, including PS5, in the second half of 2021.



Details: https://t.co/ukg8iItxSo pic.twitter.com/2x5gqB8bJE — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 11, 2020

Rockstar Games' announcement regarding GTA 5's re-release on next-gen consoles further highlights the fact GTA 6 is still not ready to be revealed to the audiences.

Fans have certainly not reacted well to the news and have claimed that Rockstar Games are milking GTA V and GTA Online.

Conclusion

All of these factors suggest that GTA 6 is likely to be revealed in 2021 and will get a release in 2022 or even 2023.

The controversy surrounding Rockstar Games' development of Red Dead Redemption 2 has sparked a conversation surrounding toxic work culture during "crunch" periods. This is why the publishers are more likely to dial back on crunch in order to develop a better work environment at the studio.