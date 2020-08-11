GTA Liberty City Stories on Android: APK download link

One of the most underrated entries in the GTA franchise that is often overlooked and swept under the rug is GTA Liberty City Stories. Originally released for handheld consoles and then eventually for the PS2, GTA Liberty City Stories is a competent GTA game that takes place in the iconic Liberty City.

The game follows the story of Toni Cipriani, who appeared as a character in GTA III as part of the Leone crime family. Toni was previously voiced by the iconic Michael Madsen, who sadly did not reprise his role in GTA Liberty City Stories.

While much of the mechanics and gameplay have been brought over to the game from GTA San Andreas, the game still has a lot of new ideas and its strongest point, by far, is the story.

Much like its Miami-counterpart, GTA Vice City Stories, the game follows a previously known character in events preceding their previous appearance in the series.

GTA Liberty City Stories on Android: Download Link

GTA Liberty City Stories is now available on Android and iOS devices and was one of the first games to be released for smartphones in the series. The game is an excellent port and works quite flawlessy on both Android and iOS devices.

The mobile gaming market has been extremely lucrative for a lot of publishers as the platform has now moved past its early stages and into a full-fledged handheld gaming platform.

With many mobile manufacturers releasing smartphones built specifically for the purpose of gaming, Android and iOS devices are legitimate handheld gaming platforms.

GTA Liberty City Stories, along with several other games in the series, can be purchased from the Google Play Store, usually for a reasonable price. The game is, however, not available on the PC and any of the current-gen consoles.

GTA Liberty City Stories APK Download Link