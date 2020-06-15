GTA on Mobile: Games that are available to download on smartphones

GTA is one of the most popular game franchises available across a wide variety of platforms, including mobile.

It is available on both Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS users.

Mobile gaming has come a long way since the days of Angry Birds, basic platformers, and endless runners. It has now become a legitimate platform for handheld gaming and has even resulted in Esports leagues centered around mobile gaming. Even big franchises like GTA have ported over to mobile platforms.

The space that was previously held by handheld consoles such as PSP and Nintendo DS has now been occupied by smartphones. Smartphone hardware keeps getting better and is capable of running full-fledged games with detailed graphics and in-depth gameplay.

GTA games are some of the most successful video games of all time and are available across a wide range of platforms. With the rise of mobile gaming, Rockstar ported over some of the best GTA games of the past on Android and iOS.

List of GTA Games available on Android and iOS

GTA Games on Google Play Store

None of the games from the HD Era (GTA IV and GTA V) have made their way to Android or iOS. Considering the size of these games, it might be a while before they come to mobile platforms.

List of available games on Android and iOS:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

To download these games on Android, simply go Google Play Store and purchase the game using your debit/credit card or UPI.

The process is much the same for iOS users, they can purchase the games on App Store.

GTA games are a great experience on the mobile phone as well, and become a great way to kill time during the daily commute or just to kick back and relax during the day.

