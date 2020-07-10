GTA Online: 3 best-looking drift cars in the game

There are many cars to choose from if you want to drift in the streets of Los Santos in GTA Online.

Here are the three best-looking drift cars in GTA Online.

Drift cars in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

GTA Online has a plethora of drift cars to offer. If players are done with their missions, they can simply hop into a drift car and roam around the streets of Los Santos.

3 best-looking drift cars in GTA Online

Drift cars may be known for their drifting abilities but they are also visually pleasing. Here are the top three best-looking drift cars in GTA Online.

#1 Declasse Drift Tampa

Declasse Drift Tampa (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Declasse Drift Tampa is the first drift car to be included in GTA Online as a part of the Cunning Stunts update. It is inspired by the 1964-1973 Ford Mustang and the 1970/1971 Dodge Dart.

As the name suggests, this car offers great drifting ability and good driving force when upgraded with modifications. You can also pick this car for races as it has a high top speed for its class.

Advertisement

#2 Bravado Banshee 900R

A customized Bravado Banshee 900R (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

The Bravado Banshee 900R is one of the best drift cars that GTA Online has to offer. This car is a complete package with a bulky appearance and great performance. You can head over to Benny’s Original Motor Works if you want to customise the look of the car.

Apart from its looks, the car has a great handbrake slide and an awesome single gear ability. This car is also a favourite among GTA Online players as it can handle damage well and has good speed.

#3 Benefactor Schwartzer

Benefactor Schwartzer (Image Courtesy: GTA Base)

Inspired by the Mercedes-Benz E550 Coupé, the Benefactor Schwartzer is free to all GTA Online players if they can locate it on the streets. This car has a classy look and is ideal for players who are new to drifting. Beginners will feel incredibly comfortable while driving this car as it easy to handle.

The downside to this car is that it does not offer good speed.