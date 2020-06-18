GTA Online: 3 fastest muscle cars in the game

There are a number of fast muscle cars in GTA Online.

We take a look at three of the best muscle cars that you can use to cruise around Los Santos.

Muscle Cars in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

Muscle cars have a certain charm in the real world and their appeal is not lost in the GTA Online world. The game has many muscle cars which are known for their looks and speed. The Arena War update, released in 2018, brought with it some amazing vehicles, including some incredible muscle cars.

In this article, we have compiled a list of three of the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online, two of which were introduced as a part of the Arena War update.

3 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online

Here are the top three muscle cars that will surely satisfy your need for speed in GTA Online:

#3 The Impaler

The Impaler (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki-Fandom)

The Impaler was re-introduced in GTA Online as a classic muscle car as part of the Arena War update. The car, which is worth $1541335, offers a top speed of 130 miles/hour and has average handling.

Be careful while turning at sharp corners as you may lose control of this car. It has good durability and can protect you from gunfire for a certain amount of time.

Advertisement

#2 The Vapid Dominator

The Vapid Dominator (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki-Fandom)

The Vapid Dominator is featured in both GTA 5 and GTA Online. The car gets its looks from the fifth generation Ford Mustang and is powered by a high torque V8 engine.

With a top speed of 131 miles per hour, you need to be extra careful while driving fast as there is a possibility that the car may spin out of control. You can buy it at the Arena Workshop for $1167000.

#1 The Vapid Apocalypse Imperator

The Vapid Apocalypse Imperator (Image Courtesy: GTAall.com)

The Vapid Apocalypse Imperator is known for its superb acceleration and speed. Since it has low braking capacity, you will need to make sure that it is handled properly. Its top speed can reach up to 132.8 miles/hour.

Install Boost updates to enjoy the speed offered by this muscle car to the fullest. It is worth $2284940 on the Arena War website.