The After Hours update in GTA Online brought Client Jobs into the game. You can do these jobs to earn GTA dollars. Not all jobs offer great money and many are just simply boring. For doing some of these jobs, the armored vehicle, Terrorbyte, is essential.

5 best Client Jobs in GTA Online

Here are five of the best Client Jobs in GTA Online based on the money that you get:

Diamond Shopping ($31500)

In this mission in GTA Online, you need to use your drone. Using this, you will have to break into a jewelry store and disable the alarm located at the back of the store. After this, you can easily claim the diamonds from one of the guards in the store.

Data Sweep ($31500)

In this job, you need to steal the data drive from a vehicle. After being given the list of all the possible target vehicles, you need to track them separately and find out which one is the actual target vehicle. For locating the correct vehicle, you need to use the SecuroServ app on your phone.

Robbery in Progress ($31000)

As the name of the job suggests, you need to successfully execute a robbery - a bank robbery specifically. Since the bank which is being robbed by others will be selected at random, you need to make sure that you can locate the bank successfully by using the computers in the Terrorbyte. Steal the gold from the vault and complete the mission.

Targeted Data ($30000)

In this mission, you are required to hack into office computers with the help of your drone. Once you hack the computers, you will be given a mini-game to play in order to destroy targets.

If you happen to come across guards in the building, you can eliminate them and move on to complete your job.

Other jobs

There are two other Client Jobs in GTA Online that you can try out - Collectors Pieces and Deal Breaker. These jobs are not popular and cannot be done in solo mode. This implies that you need to take the help of other people to complete these jobs. Naturally then, the money obtained after completing the job will be divided between you and your teammates.