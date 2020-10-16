Cars have always captured the imagination of GTA players but for those passionate about living dangerously in the game, their go-to has always been the bikes. Bikes are extremely dangerous in GTA Online as they have little to no protection from gunfire and can easily be run over.

However, what they lack in endurance and durability, they make up for with their looks and their relentless pursuit of speed. GTA Online is packed to the brim with some truly creative bikes that are capable of tearing down the highway in a single stretch.

These are the fastest bikes in the game, based solely on Top Speed.

GTA Online: 5 fastest motorcycles in the game

(Note: Stats based on gtabase/real speed lap times by Broughy)

5) Bati 801

The game description of the Bati 801 reads:

"The ultimate in going 0-80 in 2.3, then 80-0 in a fraction as you slide under a tractor-trailer truck."

Price: $15,000

Top Speed: 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h)

4) Bati 801RR

The game description of the Bati 801RR reads:

"Just in case the Bati 801 wasn't fast enough, the Bati 801RR ups the deathtrap factor with a whopping 197BHP and a top speed of 210mph."

Price: $15,000

Top Speed: 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h)

3) BF400

The game description of the BF400 reads:

"When the history books are written, the BF400 will be seen as our age's greatest expression of the pioneer spirit. No other advance in off-road engineering has broughty us this close to our forefathers' dreams of a land where no area of pristine wilderness is safe from noise, smoke, gas and discarded bottles of Pisswasser. Welcome to the brave new world."

Price: $95,000

Top Speed: 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h)

2) Oppressor

The game description of the Oppressor reads:

"There are two kinds of people in the point one percent. There's the balding stock analyst with pituitary issues, staring out the window of his comfortable private jet on the approach into LSIA. And there's the guy mooning him as he screams past on a rocket-powered hyperbike with extendable wings and a front-mounted machine gun. The only question is, which side of the glass do you want to be on?"

Price: $3,524,500

Top Speed: 140.00 mph (225.31 km/h)

1) Deathbike

The Deathbike remains the fastest bike in GTA Online and by a long mile. Some would even argue that it is the fastest land vehicle in the entire game. The Deathbike comes in various variations such as the Future Shock, Apocalypse and Nightmare.

The Deathbike is extremely easy to control, making it the perfect blend between speed and utility. The bike can be fitted with a shield to protect the player from gunfire at the back. The Deathbike is essentially the Gargoyle that has been modified in the Arena War workshop.

However, the player is vulnerable to being attacked from the front as well as the sides or can simply be run over in the Deathbike in GTA Online.

Price: Unlocked by upgrading the Gargoyle ($120,000)

Top Speed: 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h)