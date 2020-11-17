Doing over 100 miles per hour across the Del Perro freeway in a newly bought supercar is exactly what every GTA Online player grinds their heists and missions for. While most cars deliver acceptable performance, not all are created equal, and these 5 super cars are built to keep their chassis close to the tarmac and the speedometer needle constantly redlining.

Note: Top speed stats from gtabase.com are taken into consideration for this list.

5 fastest supercars in GTA Online

1. Pfister 811

"Meet the future of hybrid tech: Pfister took billions of dollars in subsidies for low-carbon research and used it to refine an electric motor until it gives more kick than a turbo charger. And don't worry about accidentally investing in the environment: the assembly process alone produces enough CO2 to offset two thousand acres of otherwise useless rainforest. Win-win."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h)

Price: $1,135,000

2. Principe Deveste Eight

"It began as little more than a myth: a list of impossible statistics circulating on the dark net. Then the myth became a legend: a few leaked photographs so provocative that possession was a federal crime. Then the legend became a rumor: a car so exclusive no one could confirm it existed in the real world. And now, thanks to you, that rumor is about to become a very messy headline."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h)

Price: $1,795,000

3. Bravado Banshee 900R

"The Banshee defines the modern sports class. Light, low, with sweeping curves and perfect lines, the only thing under its mile-long hood is a feral V8 twin-turbo fighting for space with its driver's colossal manhood. But trust us, the base model is just the start. When we're done, it'll look like your Banshee ate another Banshee at the peak of an all-night steroid binge. Eligible for customization at Benny's Original Motor Works."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h)

Price: $565,000

4. Invetero Coquette D10

"The Classic and Blackfin were the mature cars you loved to ride. Now watch as they turn green and start leaking brake fluid at the sight of Invetero's youngest model. The D10 is a classic pedigree dressed to the nines, spray tanned and injected into everlasting youth. The age of the cougar is over. The real Coquette has finally arrived."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h)

Price: $1,510,000

5. Overflod Entity XXR

"Sure, it makes sense for a nation of ultra liberal herring-lovers to lead the world in the manufacture of affordable flat-pack furniture. But just when you think you've got the measure of them, the Swedish go and produce a low-slung, heavyweight, pitilessly fast hypercar, and suddenly it's hard to sustain your prejudices when you're experiencing enough G-force to separate your face from your skull. Go figure."

- GTA Online description

Top Speed: 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h)

Price: $2,305,000

