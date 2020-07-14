The best part about owning a car in GTA Online is that you can customize it as per your choice. From changing its looks to upgrading its engine, a simple car with the proper customizations can perform extremely well. Just head over to Los Santos Customs with your car and give it a great makeover.

Best cars to customize in GTA Online

Here are the top three cars to customize in GTA Online:

Dewbauchee Massacro

You can customize nearly every part of this car if you are not satisfied with its performance. This car is already a popular choice for races due to its high speed. Although with the correct customizations, you will surely ace every race you take part in with this car. These are the following things that you can add to get the very best of out of the Massacro:

· Rear wheel.

· Titanium exhaust.

· Front splitter.

· Vented fenders.

· Side skirts.

· Rear diffuser.

Benefactor Feltzer

If you love cars with an aggressive look, then you must have already picked the Benefactor Feltzer by now. The car first appeared in GTA: San Andreas and was re-introduced in GTA Online with better modifications. If you are thinking of customizing it, then you can add spoilers and fender vents to make it look even fiercer. An additional advantage is that Feltzer is also known to be a great drift car.

Elegy RH8

The best part about this car is that it is available for free for all the GTA Online players. In order to claim it, all you need to do is link your Rockstar Social Club to your gamer account. From changing the color of the car to adding crazy bumper stickers, you can customize it as per your choice. You can even boost its speed and take this vehicle for drag races.