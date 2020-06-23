Casino Heist fingerprint hack cheat sheet in GTA: Online

GTA: Online's Diamond Casino Heist is one of the most popular heists in the game.

A GTA fan has developed a cheat sheet to help players hack the scanner faster.

GTA: Online Diamond Casino fingerprint hack cheat sheet

GTA: Online is one of Rockstar Games' most valuable titles, and reportedly made over $600,000 per day when at the peak of its popularity. The game had a fairly large player base upon its release, but it really came into its own with the heists update in 2015.

Rockstar Games has managed to not only retain its large player base but also attract new users by introducing various huge content updates such as:

Doomsday Heist

The Diamond Casino and Resort

Arena War

After Hours

Heists

GTA: Online has managed to keep the experience fresh and engaging for its player base by delivering several exciting contact missions and heists that they can play with friends.

One of the more recent additions to GTA: Online was the Casino Heist, and it involved hacking a fingerprint scanner —that will give access to a safe — within certain a time limit.

This part is relatively easy and requires memorising certain pictures and scans. However, the game randomises these patterns often to keep players on their toes.

GTA: Online Casino Heist fingerprint hack cheat sheet

Reddit user u/rubensei has come up with a cheat sheet, essentially an image of the fingerprint scans for the hack.

Picture credits: reddit user u/rubensei

You can also refer to this video for guidance as to how and why to use the cheat sheet in the Casino Heist:

The Diamond Casino Heist is one of the best heists in the game, and GTA: Online players get to live out their Oceans' Eleven fantasies by robbing the biggest casino in Los Santos.

There are several prerequisites that you will need to acquire before you can start the setup for the Diamond Casino Heist, however.