GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist: 5 things players want from the Winter update DLC

Rockstar Games recently unveiled their plans for GTA Online with a couple of teasers for the upcoming Cayo Perico Heist.

The DLC will be live on December 15 and will introduce a ton of new content in the game.

Along with a new Heist, the update will also include new music, radio stations, and weapons. This is extremely positive news for fans who have patiently waited for Rockstar to introduce a major update in GTA Online.

Here are a few things fans are hoping that Rockstar will add in the DLC planned for December.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist: 5 things that fans want from the upcoming DLC

#1 The island to be available in Freemode

Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist.https://t.co/YmsoKFUCGK pic.twitter.com/9Y6qhydTKs — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

One of the biggest concerns ahead of the release of the upcoming DLC in GTA Online is the worry that the new location will be restricted to the Heist itself. This means that players will not be able to explore the island outside of the Heist in Freemode.

Rockstar will be missing out on a golden opportunity to expand on the GTA Online experience. The island presents not just an aesthetic addition to the game but also gameplay opportunity.

GTA players are familiar with beachsides but having a small island all to themselves is an extremely appealing opportunity. Therefore, it makes little sense for Rockstar to not capitalize on a brilliant new part of the map that presents a lot of options for gameplay.

2) A relatively cheap submarine

Most players are looking forward to jumping right into the newest Heist in GTA Online as they would have saved up a ton of cash to cover the setup costs as well as to buy the submarine that will serve as the HQ for the Heist.

However, a lot more players are worried that their meager savings won't be enough to cover the costs of the setup and the HQ. Therefore, players are hoping that the submarine is priced moderately so that more players can actually play the Heist.

Rockstar have already announced that the Heist can be completed solo, thereby allowing more players to play the Heist. Therefore, it might be a good move on Rockstar's part to price the submarine at a relatively cheaper rate than some of the other properties required for Heists in GTA Online.

3) Easter Eggs/ hints at a future update or sequel

Expecting Rockstar to drop news regarding a proper GTA sequel might be wishful thinking at best right now. However, Rockstar have been known to drop bread crumbs leading up to a major update and even red herrings to throw players off.

Earlier this month, players spotted construction in the Diamond Casino, which was a red herring to the Cayo Perico heist as players assumed the new location would simply be a part of the Diamond Casino.

Therefore, Rockstar might be looking to drop hints for future updates and for the direction in which GTA Online chooses to go next. With the game set for a re-release on next-gen consoles, players can expect new content, and perhaps Rockstar will take this opportunity to hint at what's to come.

4) New cars at Benny's

Benny's Original Motorworks is an integral part of what makes GTA Online's car customization so fun. There are a great number of vehicles that can be modded at Benny's but players can always hope for more.

There are tons of vehicles that are ripe for some great modding, and GTA Online players would love to see Benny going to town on some of them. Names like Yosemite are being thrown around on subreddits and message boards across the internet.

#5 New vehicles overall

The Los Santos Summer Special introduced a new fleet of vehicles and was a decently-sized update that was received moderately well.

With the new update being billed as the biggest in GTA Online, players are hoping for new vehicles to make their way into the game.

With new music and radio stations already having been confirmed by Rockstar, perhaps new cars are also not much of a far cry. There's simply nothing more fans appreciate than new vehicles to spend their money on.