GTA Online is scheduled for a massive update this winter, and fans are absolutely stoked to try out everything the upcoming DLC has to offer.

The game has maintained a very strong player base that has actively been tuning in to GTA Online and has kept the game alive nearly 7 years after its release.

Rockstar Games' approach to updates or DLCs has been quite puzzling as the game doesn't have a definite roadmap for new content and instead received updates seemingly on the company's whim.

However, the Cayo Perico Heist DLC was announced ahead of time earlier this year. It was touted as being the "biggest ever update" for GTA Online, and early signs indicate that it is living up to the marketing hyperbole.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist DLC: Release date, new additions, and more

GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC is set to drop on the 15th of December, and players will be able to enjoy all sorts of new content in the game.

Here are all the new features that have been announced for GTA Online so far in the upcoming DLC:

#1 New music and radio stations

Advertisement

While this isn't a total game-changer for a lot of players, the fanbase certainly appreciates that GTA Online continues to receive new music.

Rockstar have announced that approximately 100 new songs will be added to the game, which is great news all around.

#2 The Heist can be done solo

Players will be able to do the Heist solo (Image via Rockstar Newswire)

This is arguably what really draws the player when it comes to the new update as they will no longer have to be stuck in matchmaking if their crew or friends are offline.

This is definitely one of the biggest changes ever to GTA Online's Heist formula and is a welcome change.

#3 New location

Advertisement

The DLC will introduce the heist in an "entirely new location" (Image via Rockstar Newswire)

As was announced by Rockstar, the DLC was meant to introduce the heist in an "entirely new location", and it seems like the developers have lived up to it. The location isn't simply an extension of previously known locations but is an entirely new island built from scratch.

This is definitely the biggest change in the upcoming DLC and fans can only hope that the location can be visited even in Freemode.

#4 New weapons

GTA Online will be getting more weapons (Image via USgamer)

Rockstar also announced that GTA Online's already-impressive collection of weapons would be getting some more love with the addition of more firepower.

There are already plenty of guns in Los Santos but it seems like Rockstar are not satisfied with the amount of chaos in the game.

Advertisement

#5 Submarine HQ

The price of the Submarine in GTA Online hasn't been revealed (Image via Rockstar Newswire)

It is time for players to start saving their money as the Submarine HQ will serve as the base for the Cayo Perico Heist. This means that players will need to shell out a lot of money to get themselves one in order to carry out the Heist.

The price of the Submarine hasn't been revealed yet but players are speculating that it will definitely be around the $5-10 million mark.

#6 New vehicles and social spaces

Rockstar teased the DLC with construction taking place in the Diamond Casino (Image via GTAbase)

Players can acquire new vehicles and tactical weapons, experience new social spaces to party in, and witness new world-class guest DJs.

This is interesting as Rockstar teased the DLC with construction taking place in the Diamond Casino, which could be the location for the new "social space" akin to Nightclubs.

New vehicles are definitely appreciated by GTA Online fans as one cannot have enough cars in their garage.