GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist: Everything we know so far

December seems to be a great time to be a GTA Online player, given that Rockstar Games have reserved the holiday season for cool and significant updates.

Last year, GTA Online received the Diamond Casino Heist update, much to the chagrin of the fanbase. It became one of the most popular updates in GTA Online history.

Similarly, Rockstar have just dropped big news regarding the future of GTA Online with the reveal of an all-new Heist scheduled for December. The Heist will take place in an entirely new location, and fans are chomping at the bit to see all the new content the company has to offer.

The teasers for the Heist have been extremely brief and cryptic, but some information can be gleaned from what has been presented so far.

Here's all we know regarding the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online scheduled for release on December 15.

Everything we know about the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist so far

1) "El Rubio" and "John Doe"

The first teaser that revealed the details of the December 2020 update made allusions to the primary characters of the Heist, apart from the GTA Online protagonist, of course.

The players will be tasked with infiltrating the remote island of a notorious drug lord who is most likely "El Rubio" from the first teaser. It could also be a complete red herring, and El Rubio could be the one handing the players this task.

Another character that was eluded to was "John Doe", which is the name given to an unidentified male in the United States. His ties to "El Rubio" were mentioned in the first teaser but his identity remains even more secretive than his accomplice.

2) New Location

Speculation has been rampant as to where Cayo Perico lies in the GTA Online map and whether the island will be open for exploration in Freemode. Fans are expecting the island to be a permanent fixture in GTA Online and not something that can be visited just during the Heist.

The tropical island location is one that fans are extremely excited to dive into. They are looking forward to exploring any and all Easter Eggs Rockstar might have put in place. Given the publisher's track record, it would be a surprise if the location does not hold hints and clues regarding the upcoming updates in GTA Online or maybe even a sequel in the series.

3) Multiple Approaches

Much like every other Heist in GTA Online, the Cayo Perico will allow players to pick their approach. A submersible and military off-roaders were visible during the teaser, which could be eluding to the different types of approaches the fans can take.

The stealth enthusiasts in the fanbase will be looking to make the least amount of noise and get away with the money without so much as a peep. Meanwhile, the Rambos in the community have no patience for subtlety and often make an entrance fit for a Michael Bay movie.

Given that it is being touted as GTA Online's most daring and action-packed Heist, fans can expect Rockstar to go all-out with the type of approaches players can take.

4) New Submarine HQ

In a Rockstar Newswire post, Rockstar confirmed that the submarine shown in the teaser will act as the base of operations for the Heist in GTA Online. This could possibly mean that players will have to invest in a submarine in order to complete this Heist.

This also means that players should start saving up in the hopes of buying one of these submarines in the game should they want to play the Heist.

5) New Music, Weapons, DJs

In the same Newswire post, Rockstar also mentioned that GTA Online players can now listen to 100 new songs and new Radio Stations, which is great news for fans.

This means that the update will have a more holistic approach rather than simply focusing on a singular Heist.

6) The Heist can be played solo or with up to three players

The Cayo Perico Heist will also have significant changes to the Heist structure in GTA Online and will make for an extremely unique experience. Players can choose to complete this Heist solo or with the help of up to three friends.

This is great news for players who prefer doing missions solo and grinding for Cash and RP without having to depend on other players.