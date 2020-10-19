GTA Online Daily Objective: How to do clubhouse contracts

For fans of shows like Sons of Anarchy, it was a dream come true when Rockstar Games announced the Bikers update in GTA Online. The update essentially opened up a Motorcycle Club business for players to run by buying a clubhouse of their own.

Players could now build up rep as the president of their own MC and run a successful outlaw business. GTA Online is chock full of ways to make money, and the Motorcycle Club business is one of the coolest ways to go about doing so.

To start your own MC business, players must first purchase a clubhouse from the Maze Bank Foreclosure website. They can then do a number of missions to stock up and sell their product.

In addition to that, there are clubhouse contracts that they can pick up in order to make some extra money. They often pop up as a Daily Objective, thus ensuring some extra valuable RP in GTA Online.

GTA Online: How to do clubhouse contracts

After purchasing a clubhouse, Malc will contact the Motorcycle Club and will offer different jobs that can be done in order to obtain cash and RP rewards. Keep in mind that other players in the session will be able to interfere during MC work.

The contracts appear on the notice board of the clubhouse and can be completed for some extra RP and Cash in GTA Online.

Full List of Clubhouse Contracts

By the Pound: Reward: $25,500 (If two bags are delivered successfully).

Cracked: Can be completed Solo (Rewards Cash and RP)

Fragile Goods: Reward: $12,500 - $34,000

Guns for Hire: Reward: Cash and RP

Gunrunning: Reward: Cash and RP

Jailbreak: Reward: $22,500

Nine-Tenths of the Law: Reward: Cash and RP

Outrider: Reward: Cash and RP

P.O.W.: Reward: $23,000

Torched: Reward: Cash and RP

Weapon of Choice: Reward: $18,000 - $21,000

Several of these clubhouse contracts can be completed solo and will net a decent amount of cash and RP.