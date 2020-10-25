GTA Online Daily Objectives: How to participate in Carnage

GTA Online has a large array of diverse game modes that keeps the player engaged, with a variety of gameplay options and creative match types. The Arena War update is one of the most positively received content updates that GTA Online received.

The update was responsible for adding vehicular warfare to GTA Online, akin to games like Twisted Metal and Mad Max. GTA Online benefitted a ton from the introduction of Arena War, as it brought a wide selection of innovative and chaotic match types to GTA Online.

One such match type in the Arena War Adversary Mode is Carnage, which has become a favourite of the GTA Online community.

GTA Online Daily Objective: Participate in Carnage

"There's no need to overcomplicate things: Americans have always known how to have good, old fashioned, rats-in-a-sack, murder-orgy fun. All we need to do is provide a fresh and unpredictable set of tools, roll the cameras, and get the hell out of the way. No mercy, no disqualification, no safe word."

―Description.

To jump into a match of Carnage in GTA Online, simply follow these steps:

Go the Pause Menu Select Play Jobs > Rockstar Created Select Arena Wars > Carnage

This will put you into a matchmaking with other players in GTA Online and you can choose to invite your friends over as well. Since it regularly appears as a Daily Objective, the chances are you will find tonnes of other players in the lobby as well.

Meaning, matchmaking will be quicker and players will be able to jump into a match fairly fast. Carnage is an especially exciting game mode and is a much more straightforward match type when compared to the rest of the options in Arena Wars.

