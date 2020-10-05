GTA Online: Diamond Casino Heist fingerprint cheat sheet

GTA Online is the most quintessential GTA experience, complete with massive missions that are high-octane, high-stakes action set-pieces from start to end.

Players have been actively playing the game since its launch, and Rockstar has done a great job at not only retaining their massive player base but also attracting new players.

One of the many ways Rockstar entices players to try GTA Online is through seasonal updates. These updates aren't as frequent but they bring sweeping changes and significantly improve things within the game.

This encourages former players to return to GTA Online and tempts new players to try the game for the first time. One such update was the Diamond Casino update, followed by the Diamond Casino Heist update.

In the Heist, players were met with a challenge that proved to be as difficult as it was annoying. The fingerprint scanner challenged players' ability to memorise patterns, forcing many players to resort to cheat sheets.

GTA Online Diamond Casino Fingerprint scanner cheat sheet

While the challenge is an essential part of the GTA Online experience, and the fingerprint scanner adds a lot of tension, players would sometimes much rather avoid the hassle and cheat the game.

The fingerprint scanner has a time limit, which puts pressure on players to recognise patterns and input the correct options quickly.

These fingerprint scanners are fairly easy to beat as they only rotate in set patterns, therefore, opening up the possibility of cheat sheets. Reddit users have been able to compile a cheat sheet for the heist in GTA Online.

image credits: reddit user u/rubensei

In order to play the Diamond Casino Heist, players must own an Arcade. In what is good news for players who bought the game in the Epic Games Store free sale, Pixel Pete's Arcade is also included in the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.