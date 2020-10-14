GTA Online: Do you need PlayStation Plus to play the game?

Rockstar Games have been able to maintain a solid grip on their audience not just through GTA 5, which came out in 2013, but also with GTA Online. The game was released to high anticipation back in 2013 and with further updates, Rockstar Games have been able to build quite well on their initial promise.

GTA Online is an extremely well-crafted and in-depth online multiplayer game that should at least be tried once. Players have spent countless hours carrying out Heists and other criminal activities in GTA Online, and it is about to grow even bigger.

PS4 players who own GTA 5 can switch to Online from the Main Menu by simply pressing the "Square" button.

Do you need PlayStation Plus to play GTA Online?

PS4 players will need to be subscribed to the PS Plus membership in order to play online multiplayer games like GTA Online. The membership also comes with added benefits such as free games, exclusive discounts and even exclusive cosmetic skins for certain games.

GTA Online is an extremely comprehensive experience that can give players countless hours of entertainment and is, therefore, a good incentive to get a PS Plus membership.

In addition, the games on offer each month have gotten better over time, with even games like Bloodborne and Mad Max being available for free download previously. The games for this month include Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr.

This is also a great time to get into GTA Online as Rockstar Games have huge things planned for the game later this year. They are set to release the "biggest update ever" for GTA Online, which means lots of new things will be coming to the game.

With GTA 5 set for a re-release on the PS5 and GTA Online available as a standalone title, Rockstar Games certainly look like they have big things planned for the game.